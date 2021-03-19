Life As A Mother
A Day In Neha Dhupia’s March 19, 2021
On a normal day, Neha Dhupia wakes up by 7 in the morning
She begins her day with a cup of cinnamon water and a big mug of black coffee!
Being a fitness enthusiast, Neha spends more than an hour working out in the day!
By the time Neha finishes her workout, her daughter is up and ready for breakfast
Once the morning chores are done, the mother and daughter wake up daddy Angad! How cute!
Unlike Neha, her husband Angad wakes up late, somewhere between 9.30-10.00 in the morning
Breakfast of the Bedis generally comprises of oats, idli, eggs and toast and a bowl of fruits
Post breakfast, it’s the massage time for Mehr. Either Neha or Angad attends to this parental duty
After Mehr’s lunchtime, Neha is busy with her motherly duties and gets free only by 3.30 or 4 PM
Neha prefers to record her podcast during the afternoon because that’s when she can take a break from her mommy duties
Neha and Angad take their daughter to her playdate and spend some time with their neighbours meanwhile
Between 7-8 in the evening, Neha takes her dinner. A piece of fish or chicken along with some veggies and a bowl of soup make for the dinner
She spends her ME-TIME reading books or doing some research or watching TV. Around 11.30 PM, she goes to bed and her day ends just like that!
