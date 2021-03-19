Life As A Mother







A Day In Neha Dhupia’s

March 19, 2021

On a normal day, Neha Dhupia wakes up by 7 in the morning

She begins her day with a cup of cinnamon water and a big mug of black coffee!

Being a fitness enthusiast, Neha spends more than an hour working out in the day!

By the time Neha finishes her workout, her daughter is up and ready for breakfast

Once the morning chores are done, the mother and daughter wake up daddy Angad! How cute!
Unlike Neha, her husband Angad wakes up late, somewhere between 9.30-10.00 in the morning

Breakfast of the Bedis generally comprises of oats, idli, eggs and toast and a bowl of fruits

Post breakfast, it’s the massage time for Mehr. Either Neha or Angad attends to this parental duty

After Mehr’s lunchtime, Neha is busy with her motherly duties and gets free only by 3.30 or 4 PM

Neha prefers to record her podcast during the afternoon because that’s when she can take a break from her mommy duties

Neha and Angad take their daughter to her playdate and spend some time with their neighbours meanwhile

Between 7-8 in the evening, Neha takes her dinner. A piece of fish or chicken along with some veggies and a bowl of soup make for the dinner

She spends her ME-TIME reading books or doing some research or watching TV. Around 11.30 PM, she goes to bed and her day ends just like that!

