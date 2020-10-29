Life

A
DAY
in

TARA SUTARIA’S

October 29, 2020




An early riser,
Tara Sutaria
wakes up between 6-7 in
the morning during her
shoot days!

She starts her day with a
steaming hot cup of chai.
How relatable, Tara! 

After that, she gets ready
 and heads to the set
for shooting

Her first shot of the day
 usually takes places between
10-11 in the morning




Like most of us, Tara’s first
 love is food,
 and therefore,
 her
conversations
mostly revolve
around food!




After some 7 or 8 hours of the shoot, she returns home to her family

Tara loves to cook for herself
 during her off-shoot days.
 Eggs Kejriwal is her
go-to breakfast dish




She spends her free time watching something on TV or reading about the people she idolises

Tara has been singing and recording
 a few songs for her
upcoming projects. She also
 keeps herself busy that way




She is also passionate about charcoal painting and spent her lockdown days rekindling the lost passion

While she herself tries to sleep
 early at night, Tara also
 requests others to sleep on time.
 Such a thoughtful gesture! 

