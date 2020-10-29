Life
A
DAY
in
TARA SUTARIA’S October 29, 2020
An early riser,
Tara Sutaria
wakes up between 6-7 in
the morning during her
shoot days!
She starts her day with a
steaming hot cup of chai.
How relatable, Tara!
After that, she gets ready
and heads to the set
for shooting
Her first shot of the day
usually takes places between
10-11 in the morning
Like most of us, Tara’s first
love is food,
and therefore,
her
conversations
mostly revolve
around food!
After some 7 or 8 hours of the shoot, she returns home to her family
Tara loves to cook for herself
during her off-shoot days.
Eggs Kejriwal is her
go-to breakfast dish
She spends her free time watching something on TV or reading about the people she idolises
Tara has been singing and recording
a few songs for her
upcoming projects. She also
keeps herself busy that way
She is also passionate about charcoal painting and spent her lockdown days rekindling the lost passion
While she herself tries to sleep
early at night, Tara also
requests others to sleep on time.
Such a thoughtful gesture!
