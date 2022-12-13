Heading 3

Aastha Pahadia

DEC 13, 2022

LIFESTYLE

Dealing With An Ignoring Aquarius Man

Source: Pexels

Aquarians often thrive in clusters, but when it comes to expressing emotions, these beings really need some time alone to evaluate and access their thoughts and sentiments

Do Not Outweigh Your Emotions On Them

Source: Pexels

An Aquarius man is a man of practicality. So instead of providing him security with words, let your movements and actions make him feel safe

Try To Comfort Them With Your Actions

Source: Pexels

Do not bore an Aquarius with repetitive emotional conversation. Instead, try to show him what exactly he is missing. After providing him with enough space and time, make sure to start a new conversation and try to engage in meaningful chit-chat. Be polite and make the discussion friendly

Involve In A Friendly Conversation

Source: Pexels

Aquarians might be frightened of the commitment and that might be the key reason for his distancing. His resentment might be the result of his thoughts that will lose independence once he gets into the relationship. Comfort him and provide him with constant reassurance about the same

Steer Clear Of The Pressure

Source: Pexels

An Aquarius man will get silent and go all weird when he starts ignoring you. After a certain point, his behavior might start tickling you and affect your temperament. But maintaining your calm is the best way to reach his heart

Don’t Be Aggressive

Source: Pexels

Instead of playing the blame game, take the lead and indulge in activities that push you close to each other. Be it gardening, singing, or listening to songs: such happenings will spark fresh conversation and make you see the bright side of your relationship

Try To Rekindle The Love By Engaging In Some Activities

Source: Pexels

Don’t Be Needy

As a practical being,Aquarians do not like it when the world of a woman constantly revolves around them. They can easily be overwhelmed by such personalities. They should not be the only person you are reaching out to when you are in need

Source: Pexels

Aquarians have their own world of perceptions and are set in their own ways. It is quite difficult to make them understand that their ideas and opinions are wrong. Embrace their differences and tell them that it is okay to have different perspectives

Make Him Accept The Differences That You Both Carry

Source: Pexels

An Aquarius man will only open up to you when he is sure that you understand him. Pressuring him to speak is never a solution. Instead, make him feel comfortable and share your heart

Don’t Get Too Pushy And Focus On Yourself

Source: Pexels

Being unable to face his feelings, an Aquarius man sometimes starts ignoring you for the sake of attention. He won’t be able to speak directly about his needs. So whenever he gets a little quieter than usual, check on him

Give Him Attention

