Dealing with an Ignoring Capricorn Man

If you want to win the attention of your Capricorn man, have balanced and sensible communication instead of getting all emotional and sentimental. Screams, tears, and dramatic emotional displays not only make him uncomfortable, but also drag him far from you
Use A Calm And Rational Approach
Don’t reach out for the guilt trip if a Capricorn man is distancing himself. Blaming, criticizing, and complaining will only make him avoid you more. Try to understand his feelings and provide him with enough space to lure his interest
Skip Making Him Feeling Guilty
He might be busy toiling away at work, which could be the probable reason behind his ignorance. Stop bombarding him with calls and messages and talk with utmost sincerity to decrease the distance
Help Him Evaluate His Feelings Instead Of Ignoring Him
A Capricorn man does not share his thoughts and feelings with everyone since he is very guarded and a little reserved. Only his tight circle of friends and family knows what’s going on in his heart and mind. Do connect with his close people whom he trusts and love to understand why he has been detached lately
Reach Out To His Friends And Family For Help
Want your special Capricorn to chase you? Do not give him all your attention. Instead, give him space to evaluate his feelings. Since a Capricorn is an independent sign, he needs to recharge alone
Don’t Put Too Much Compression
A Capricorn adores straightforward communication. He does not like to be involved in emotional clutter or any kind of drama. When he is ignoring you, open up with him with straight cut-to-cut chit-chat. He hates disingenuous women
Steer Clear Of Emotional Games
Reach Out And Ask For His Advice
Capricorns are known for their wise, independent, and pragmatic thinking and opinions. Instead of talking about feelings and emotions, ask him about your career-related problems. He might get along with you because he wants to offer help
When you are done asking or communicating, stop investing all your energy in him. Let him miss or contact you. Cut your ties and start focusing on yourself for a while
Focus Your Energy Somewhere Else
This is one of the best ways to show him what he is missing. A Capricorn man adores women who are polished well. This might not only lure him sexually towards you but also aid in sparking conversations and lost interest
Look Your Best
Go on a trip, have a pampering sesh, involve yourself in activities that you like, and show him that your life does not revolve around him
Stop Being Available All the Time
