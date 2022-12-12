Heading 3
Dealing with Ignoring Scorpio Man
Everyone understands that it might get a little aggravating when this water sign ignores you, and there are times when you just want to vent online or maybe post a fast meme to let everyone know how you feel. But this won’t be appreciated.
Don’t Broadcast Your Feelings on Social Media
Should you be coping with his treatment of silence, you do not need to be passive-aggressive. He will not amend his ways if you take bold action to demonstrate that you are better off without him.
Act Firmly
He won't appreciate it if you start trying to change him after getting all thirsty. Keep in mind that he is an expert manipulator and is aware of attempts to manipulate him. If you do, it won't just change into something else.
Set No Thirst Traps
It is common to feel the temptation to surprise our lovers by showing up wherever they are while we are having an argument with them. Of course, you should be aware of his workplace, but that does not give you permission to drop by whenever you like.
Don’t Stalk Him
He finds it particularly offensive when individuals try to corner him like a rat. Give him the space he requests and then pay attention to yourself.
Don't Corner Him
It is obvious that all you need to do is revert when he stops speaking to you. Because you don't want to sound overly demanding, especially when he is ignoring you, you shouldn't ever ask him for anything.
Make No Demands
Never attempt to contact or text him if he is giving you the silent treatment because this just indicates that he does not want to talk to you about anything at all.
Stop Communicating
A Scorpio guy may ignore you for a variety of reasons, and occasionally due to his temperament, he chooses not to discuss them since doing so makes him uncomfortable.
Accept His Side of Things
He will get in touch with you again if he wants to. You don't have to pursue him all the way; it will simply irritate him. The best course of action is to let it go and begin taking care of yourself.
Don't Pester Him
Give up on the Chase
You might want to consider giving up and moving on. This is due to the fact that if a Scorpion treats you silently and dismissively, it's likely to last a lifetime.
