Heading 3

aditi Singh

Lifestyle

may 15, 2024

Refreshing Plum Beverages To Try

Muddle fresh plums with mint leaves, lime juice, and sugar, then top with soda water for a refreshing twist on the classic mojito; indeed a fruity option to your regular invigorating drink! 

Plum Mojito

Image: pexels

You can combine sliced plums with red wine, brandy, orange juice, and a touch of honey for a fruity and vibrant sangria; it tastes heavenly and looks appetizing! 

Plum Sangria

Image: pexels

Mix plum juice with sparkling water and a splash of lemon or lime juice for a light and fizzy beverage

 Plum Spritzer

Image: pexels

You will have to first brew a batch of your favorite iced tea and add plum syrup or muddled plums for a fruity and refreshing potion! 

 Plum Iced Tea

Image: pexels

Blend ripe plums with champagne for a delightful and elegant bellini cocktail; mostly served at high-end affairs! 

Plum Bellini

Image: pexels

Combine freshly squeezed lemon juice with plum syrup and water for a sweet and tangy homemade lemonade; it’ll soothe your senses! 

Plum Lemonade

Image: pexels

Add plum juice with champagne or sparkling wine for a unique and flavorful mimosa twist with a robust taste! 

Image: pexels

 Plum Mimosa

Infuse plum juice with fresh ginger slices and sparkling water for a unique taste; it is healthy as well as refreshing! 

Image: pexels

Plum Ginger Cooler

A luscious drink! You just have to shake together plum puree, tequila, lime juice for a fruity margarita 

Plum Margarita

Image: pexels

Simply add sliced plums to a pitcher of water for a subtle and refreshing way to stay hydrated and refreshed in this scorching heat! 

Plum Water

Image: pexels

