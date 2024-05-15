Heading 3
Refreshing Plum Beverages To Try
Muddle fresh plums with mint leaves, lime juice, and sugar, then top with soda water for a refreshing twist on the classic mojito; indeed a fruity option to your regular invigorating drink!
Plum Mojito
You can combine sliced plums with red wine, brandy, orange juice, and a touch of honey for a fruity and vibrant sangria; it tastes heavenly and looks appetizing!
Plum Sangria
Mix plum juice with sparkling water and a splash of lemon or lime juice for a light and fizzy beverage
Plum Spritzer
You will have to first brew a batch of your favorite iced tea and add plum syrup or muddled plums for a fruity and refreshing potion!
Plum Iced Tea
Blend ripe plums with champagne for a delightful and elegant bellini cocktail; mostly served at high-end affairs!
Plum Bellini
Combine freshly squeezed lemon juice with plum syrup and water for a sweet and tangy homemade lemonade; it’ll soothe your senses!
Plum Lemonade
Add plum juice with champagne or sparkling wine for a unique and flavorful mimosa twist with a robust taste!
Plum Mimosa
Infuse plum juice with fresh ginger slices and sparkling water for a unique taste; it is healthy as well as refreshing!
Plum Ginger Cooler
A luscious drink! You just have to shake together plum puree, tequila, lime juice for a fruity margarita
Plum Margarita
Simply add sliced plums to a pitcher of water for a subtle and refreshing way to stay hydrated and refreshed in this scorching heat!
Plum Water
