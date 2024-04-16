Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

APRIL 16, 2024

Decadent Turkish Desserts To Try

Layers of filo pastry filled with nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey; indeed mouthwatering! 

Baklava

Image Source: pexels

 Similar to baklava but made with finely shredded wheat instead of filo pastry, filled with nuts and sweet syrup; syrupy and creamy 

Kadayif 

Image Source:  Pexels

These are chewy candies flavored with various fruits and nuts and dusted with powdered sugar

Lokum

Image Source:  Pexels

Much similar to Kheer, this creamy rice pudding is flavored with cinnamon and often topped with nuts

Sutlac 

Image Source:  Pexels

Semolina cake soaked in syrup, flavored with lemon or orange zest; a different yet decadent dessert

Image Source: Pexels

Revani

Soft, semolina-based cookies soaked in syrup, often topped with a single nut; they will melt in your mouth!

Shekerpare

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional Turkish dessert often served during Muharram, consisting of grains, nuts, and dried fruits; all cooked together

Ashure 

Image Source: Pexels

Tulumba

Image Source: Pexels

Deep-fried dough soaked in syrup, similar to churros; indeed very tasty!

Kunefe 

Image Source: Pexels

A sweet cheese pastry soaked in sugar-based syrup which is topped with pistachio

Traditional Turkish ice cream, made with salep which is a flour made from orchid tubers, is known for its unique and chewy texture

Dondurma

Image Source:  Pexels

These sweet treats are toothsome and famous across the world for their tastefulness 

Global Delight!

Image Source:  Pexels

