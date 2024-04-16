Heading 3
Aditi Singh
APRIL 16, 2024
Decadent Turkish Desserts To Try
Layers of filo pastry filled with nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey; indeed mouthwatering!
Baklava
Image Source: pexels
Similar to baklava but made with finely shredded wheat instead of filo pastry, filled with nuts and sweet syrup; syrupy and creamy
Kadayif
Image Source: Pexels
These are chewy candies flavored with various fruits and nuts and dusted with powdered sugar
Lokum
Image Source: Pexels
Much similar to Kheer, this creamy rice pudding is flavored with cinnamon and often topped with nuts
Sutlac
Image Source: Pexels
Semolina cake soaked in syrup, flavored with lemon or orange zest; a different yet decadent dessert
Image Source: Pexels
Revani
Soft, semolina-based cookies soaked in syrup, often topped with a single nut; they will melt in your mouth!
Shekerpare
Image Source: Pexels
A traditional Turkish dessert often served during Muharram, consisting of grains, nuts, and dried fruits; all cooked together
Ashure
Image Source: Pexels
Tulumba
Image Source: Pexels
Deep-fried dough soaked in syrup, similar to churros; indeed very tasty!
Kunefe
Image Source: Pexels
A sweet cheese pastry soaked in sugar-based syrup which is topped with pistachio
Traditional Turkish ice cream, made with salep which is a flour made from orchid tubers, is known for its unique and chewy texture
Dondurma
Image Source: Pexels
These sweet treats are toothsome and famous across the world for their tastefulness
Global Delight!
Image Source: Pexels
