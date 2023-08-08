Heading 3

Decoding 'delusionship', the latest dating trend

have you imagined your life with someone, even though you’ve never been on a single date yet?

It can be defined as the infatuation that you have for someone you are not in a relationship with

It could be someone you see everyday on the bus, or someone you matched with on a dating app but haven’t met yet

A Delusionship in 2023 means is a way to say that you’re thinking a lot about a crush

If all of this sounds familiar to you, and you fear it might be toxic, don’t worry as they’re not inherently bad

A delusionship could be a way of finding out if your crush is the right fit for you or not

Although it may not be very toxic, it is essential to balance your daydreams with a sense of reality. Living solely in fantasy without taking any action can lead to delusion

Placing someone on a pedestal and idolising them can set you up for disappointment when they don’t live up to your imagination

If you find yourself in a delusionship, try going cold-turkey. Stop re-reading old messages and be aware when you slip into fantasy mode

You can also write down your thoughts to help you differentiate between personal fiction & fantasy

