Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 08, 2023
Decoding 'delusionship', the latest dating trend
have you imagined your life with someone, even though you’ve never been on a single date yet?
It can be defined as the infatuation that you have for someone you are not in a relationship with
It could be someone you see everyday on the bus, or someone you matched with on a dating app but haven’t met yet
A Delusionship in 2023 means is a way to say that you’re thinking a lot about a crush
If all of this sounds familiar to you, and you fear it might be toxic, don’t worry as they’re not inherently bad
A delusionship could be a way of finding out if your crush is the right fit for you or not
Although it may not be very toxic, it is essential to balance your daydreams with a sense of reality. Living solely in fantasy without taking any action can lead to delusion
Placing someone on a pedestal and idolising them can set you up for disappointment when they don’t live up to your imagination
If you find yourself in a delusionship, try going cold-turkey. Stop re-reading old messages and be aware when you slip into fantasy mode
You can also write down your thoughts to help you differentiate between personal fiction & fantasy
