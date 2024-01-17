Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 17, 2024

Decoding the Indian wedding drama

Hundreds of people gobbling food with plates heaped with the maximum possible food

#1

Image Source: Imdb

Greeting people you have never seen in your lifetime with the warmest of smiles

#2

Image Source: Imdb

Looking down the stage at hundreds of people having the best time of their lives around food and drinks

#3

Image Source: Imdb

Aunties trying to fix the rishta of every possible unmarried girl around

#4

Image Source: Imdb

Random people coming and commenting on how better the arrangement could have been done

Image Source: Imdb

#5

People coming in groups and falling all over you for the great photoshoot

#6

Image Source: Imdb

People introduce themselves as your far farthest relatives

#7

Image Source: Imdb

Snobbish aunties commenting and comparing girls and body shaming them

#8

Image Source: Imdb

#9

Image Source: Imdb

Despite inviting hundreds of people, some will always complain, "Humko bhool gaye?”

When a guest gets a bit too carried away with the open bar, leading to some wild and unpredictable behavior

#10

Image Source: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here