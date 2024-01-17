Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 17, 2024
Decoding the Indian wedding drama
Hundreds of people gobbling food with plates heaped with the maximum possible food
#1
Greeting people you have never seen in your lifetime with the warmest of smiles
#2
Looking down the stage at hundreds of people having the best time of their lives around food and drinks
#3
Aunties trying to fix the rishta of every possible unmarried girl around
#4
Random people coming and commenting on how better the arrangement could have been done
#5
People coming in groups and falling all over you for the great photoshoot
#6
People introduce themselves as your far farthest relatives
#7
Snobbish aunties commenting and comparing girls and body shaming them
#8
#9
Despite inviting hundreds of people, some will always complain, "Humko bhool gaye?”
When a guest gets a bit too carried away with the open bar, leading to some wild and unpredictable behavior
#10
