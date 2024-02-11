Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Deep Confusing Quotes
" Do not anticipate trouble or worry about what may never happen. Keep in the sunlight”
#1
Image: freepik
“Put your thoughts to sleep. Do not let them cast a shadow over the moon of your heart. Let go of thinking”
#2
Image: freepik
“Rule number one is, don’t sweat the small stuff. Rule number two is, it’s all small stuff”
#3
Image: freepik
“Stop worrying about what can go wrong, and get excited about what can go right”
#4
Image: freepik
“Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action has arrived, stop thinking and go in”
#5
Image: freepik
“The more I think about it, the more I realize that overthinking isn’t the real problem. The real problem is that we don’t trust”
#6
Image: freepik
“Take action on the things you can control and let go of the things you can’t”
#7
Image: freepik
“It’s time to just be happy. Being angry, sad, and overthinking isn’t worth it anymore. Just let things flow. Be positive”
#8
Image: freepik
“Let go of all your thoughts about yesterday and tomorrow. No matter how much you want to achieve in the future, and no matter how much you’ve suffered in the past—appreciate that you are alive: NOW”
#9
Image: freepik
“More thinking is needed, you feel, when actually what you need to do is step back and stop”
#10
Image: freepik
