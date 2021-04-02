Deepika April 02, 2021
Padukone’s
Fitness
plan
One of the fittest actresses in the Bollywood industry, Deepika Padukone swears by a dedicated fitness routine and a strict diet plan
To begin with, Deepika likes to kickstart her day with yoga as it helps in keeping her mind calm and body active throughout the day
The diva also believes that asanas and pranayamas help to release toxins from the body
Along with meditations, her yoga routine comprises of Surya Namaskar, Marjarisana, Virabhadrasana and Sarvangasana
As a form of cardio, the ‘Mastaani of Bollywood’ indulges in active dance training
From Jazz to Kathak, she has trained in a host of different dance forms to date
Besides dance and yoga, Deepika owes her fitness to Pilates. She does her regular sessions with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala
On days when she is travelling or is busy with work commitments, Deepika prefers to hit the gym on such occasions
Although she practices weight training, weights are kept to a bare minimum to prevent any kind of soreness
When it comes to diet, Deepika avoids all kinds of junk and sugar-rich foods
And instead of having three large meals per day, she rather takes multiple small meals
For breakfast, the actress takes 2 egg whites and a glass of low-fat milk
And for lunch, she usually takes grilled fish with vegetables on the side. Finally, dinner is a simple combination of dal, chapati and subji.
For more updates on lifestyle, follow Pinkvilla