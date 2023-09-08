Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 08, 2023

Deepika Padukone’s diamond jewellery

Image: Deepika Padukone instagram 

Classy and timeless, Cartier diamond jewels accentuated Deepika’s elegant black gown with a dropped shoulder detail

Timeless Piece 

Dishing out major boss lady vibes, the Piku actor accessorised her all-black outfit with a statement diamond choker 

Ahead Of The Curve

Image: Deepika Padukone instagram

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

Deepika Padukone chose to amp up her gorgeous red Louis Vuitton outfit with an even gorgeous diamond necklace from Cartier

Cartier Necklace 

Image: Deepika Padukone's instagram

She accessorised her dark green gown with a stunning diamond-studded necklace and an emerald pendant

With An Emerald Pendant 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Next, a bejewelled chain-style necklace studded with diamonds enhanced her bold look

Diamonds Are Her Best Friend

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Enhancing things in the most subtle yet impactful way, she styled her outfit with nothing but a pair of elegant diamond earrings from Chopard

Chopard Diamonds 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Taking things up a notch, she went all-out with her accessories by wearing layers of diamond jewellery and long dangler earrings

Layers Of Diamonds 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

To complete her sharp ensemble, Padukone iced up the all-black look with a dainty diamond necklace and matching drop earrings

Delicate Accessories 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She revamped the classic black dress with a pair of statement diamond earrings only and showed us how it’s done!

Making A Statement 

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Deepika chose to accessorise her grand outfit with multilayered diamond hoop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz 

Multi Layered Jewellery 

