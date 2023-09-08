pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 08, 2023
Deepika Padukone’s diamond jewellery
Image: Deepika Padukone instagram
Classy and timeless, Cartier diamond jewels accentuated Deepika’s elegant black gown with a dropped shoulder detail
Timeless Piece
Dishing out major boss lady vibes, the Piku actor accessorised her all-black outfit with a statement diamond choker
Ahead Of The Curve
Image: Deepika Padukone instagram
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika Padukone chose to amp up her gorgeous red Louis Vuitton outfit with an even gorgeous diamond necklace from Cartier
Cartier Necklace
Image: Deepika Padukone's instagram
She accessorised her dark green gown with a stunning diamond-studded necklace and an emerald pendant
With An Emerald Pendant
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Next, a bejewelled chain-style necklace studded with diamonds enhanced her bold look
Diamonds Are Her Best Friend
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Enhancing things in the most subtle yet impactful way, she styled her outfit with nothing but a pair of elegant diamond earrings from Chopard
Chopard Diamonds
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Taking things up a notch, she went all-out with her accessories by wearing layers of diamond jewellery and long dangler earrings
Layers Of Diamonds
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
To complete her sharp ensemble, Padukone iced up the all-black look with a dainty diamond necklace and matching drop earrings
Delicate Accessories
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She revamped the classic black dress with a pair of statement diamond earrings only and showed us how it’s done!
Making A Statement
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Deepika chose to accessorise her grand outfit with multilayered diamond hoop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz
Multi Layered Jewellery
