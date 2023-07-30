Heading 3
JULY 30, 2023
Deepika Padukone's morning routine
Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi as well as English films and has given many spectacular performances
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Being actors they have busy schedules and it is necessary for them to have a healthy lifestyle
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Busy Life
The Piku star has given a sneak peek into her morning routine
Morning Routine
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The Bajirao Mastani star avoids scrolling her phone in the morning as she prefers mornings to be quiet
No phone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Hydration
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The Om Shanti Om actor later has a glass of hot water good for hydration and digestion
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Breakfast
For breakfast, Deepika prefers to keep it clean and nutritious and consumes some proteins and carbs
The Ram-Leela star prefers a good morning stretch for 10 mins to release the tension
Morning stretch
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The Cocktail star liked to declutter her mind with cleaning around the house
Peace
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Skincare Routine
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
After done with the chores, Deepika does the skincare routine followed by sunscreen which is the most essential part
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika will be seen in the film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan
Work-front
