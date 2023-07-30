Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JULY 30, 2023

Deepika Padukone's morning routine

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi as well as English films and has given many spectacular performances

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Being actors they have busy schedules and it is necessary for them to have a healthy lifestyle

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Busy Life

The Piku star has given a sneak peek into her morning routine

Morning Routine

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The Bajirao Mastani star avoids scrolling her phone in the morning as she prefers mornings to be quiet

No phone

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Hydration

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The Om Shanti Om actor later has a glass of hot water good for hydration and digestion

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Breakfast

For breakfast, Deepika prefers to keep it clean and nutritious and consumes some proteins and carbs 

The Ram-Leela star prefers a good morning stretch for 10 mins to release the tension

Morning stretch

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The Cocktail star liked to declutter her mind with cleaning around the house

Peace

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Skincare Routine

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

After done with the chores, Deepika does the skincare routine followed by sunscreen which is the most essential part 

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika will be seen in the film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan

Work-front

