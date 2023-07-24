Heading 3
JUly 24, 2023
Deepika Padukone's skincare routine
Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and also made her way to Hollywood
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin. Take a look at her skincare routine
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Beauty
Deepika believes skin care is an essential part of daily routine to have a glowing skin
Skincare
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Padukone begins her routine with a cleanser which it helps remove oil, dust and dirt
Cleanser
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Icing
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Later, she loves taking an ice dip to depuff the face
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Moisturizer
The Om Shanti Om actor uses a lightweight moisturizer that rejuvenates and restores the skin, leaving it naturally glowing and healthy
Deepika loves using the eye patches to hydrate the under eye and avoid dark circles
Eye Patches
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika uses a serum that helps brighten, clarify and hydrate the skin while reducing the appearance of pores
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Toner Serum
Sunscreen
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The Bajirao Mastani star makes sure to use sunscreen everyday even if she is indoors and it has SPF of 40
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan
Work-front
