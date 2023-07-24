Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

July 24, 2023

Deepika Padukone's skincare routine 

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and also made her way to Hollywood

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin. Take a look at her skincare routine

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram


Beauty

Deepika believes skin care is an essential part of daily routine to have a glowing skin

Skincare

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Padukone begins her routine with a cleanser which it helps remove oil, dust and dirt

Cleanser

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Icing

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Later, she loves taking an ice dip to depuff the face

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Moisturizer

The Om Shanti Om actor uses a lightweight moisturizer that rejuvenates and restores the skin, leaving it naturally glowing and healthy

Deepika loves using the eye patches to hydrate the under eye and avoid dark circles

Eye Patches

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika uses a serum that helps brighten, clarify and hydrate the skin while reducing the appearance of pores

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Toner Serum

Sunscreen

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The Bajirao Mastani star makes sure to use sunscreen everyday even if she is indoors and it has SPF of 40

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan

Work-front

