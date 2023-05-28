mAY 28, 2023

Heading 3

Deepika Padukone's viral face pack

Deepika is a well known Indian actress who has also carved her path to Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ starring Shah Rukh Khan

The actor hails from a sports background. Her father Prakash Padukone was an ace badminton player

The Pathaan actor is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty regime with fans

Deepika being one of the leading actresses, has glowing and flawless skin and we wouldn't disagree. Take a look at her face pack

The diva has a special face pack which keeps her skin glowing and acne free

The DIY face pack ingredients are easily available at home. It contains 1 tbs Malai, 1 tbsp Besan and a pinch of turmeric

Mix all the ingredients to form a paste and apply evenly all over your face. Keep it on for 10 mins and wash it off 

The pack helps in cleaning dead skin, get glowing skin, acne reduction and reducing dryness

Along with the application of face mask, Deepika also eats clean and frequently works out which helps in maintaining glowing skin

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan which did wonders at the box office. She will be seen next in ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan and Project K

