mAY 28, 2023

Deepika Padukone's viral face pack
Deepika is a well known Indian actress who has also carved her path to Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ starring Shah Rukh Khan
The actor hails from a sports background. Her father Prakash Padukone was an ace badminton player
The Pathaan actor is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty regime with fans
Deepika being one of the leading actresses, has glowing and flawless skin and we wouldn't disagree. Take a look at her face pack
The diva has a special face pack which keeps her skin glowing and acne free
The DIY face pack ingredients are easily available at home. It contains 1 tbs Malai, 1 tbsp Besan and a pinch of turmeric
Mix all the ingredients to form a paste and apply evenly all over your face. Keep it on for 10 mins and wash it off
The pack helps in cleaning dead skin, get glowing skin, acne reduction and reducing dryness
Along with the application of face mask, Deepika also eats clean and frequently works out which helps in maintaining glowing skin
Deepika was last seen in Pathaan which did wonders at the box office. She will be seen next in ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan and Project K
