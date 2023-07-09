Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 09, 2023
Deepika Padukone's weight loss tea
Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who made her acting debut in 2007 in Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
The Cocktail star is very fit and follows a healthy lifestyle
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
Health Conscious
Deepika consumes a special tea that helps her lose weight
Weight loss drink
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
Deepika’s secret drink is no longer a secret and is very easy to make
DIY drink
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
Ingredients
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
The tea requires: Tulsi, honey, jeera powder, and black pepper
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
Process
Boil the water and add all the ingredients except honey. Strain it into a cup and add honey
It can be consumed twice a day to keep you maintained and get a figure like Deepika Padukone's
Consumption
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
The tea is like a detox drink that has antioxidant which helps lose weight
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
Cumin Tea
Benefits
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
The drink also boosts metabolism and gets rid of toxins
Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram
Deepika was last seen in Pathaan with John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan which was a blockbuster
Workfront
