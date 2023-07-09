Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 09, 2023

Deepika Padukone's weight loss tea

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who made her acting debut in 2007 in Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone

Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram

The Cocktail star is very fit and follows a healthy lifestyle

Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram


Health Conscious

Deepika consumes a special tea that helps her lose weight

Weight loss drink

Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram

Deepika’s secret drink is no longer a secret and is very easy to make

DIY drink

Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram

Ingredients

Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram

The tea requires: Tulsi, honey, jeera powder, and black pepper

Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram

Process

Boil the water and add all the ingredients except honey. Strain it into a cup and add honey 

It can be consumed twice a day to keep you maintained and get a figure like Deepika Padukone's

Consumption

Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram

The tea is like a detox drink that has antioxidant which helps lose weight


Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram

Cumin Tea

Benefits

Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram

The drink also boosts metabolism and gets rid of toxins

Image : Deepika padukone’s Instagram

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan with John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan which was a blockbuster

Workfront

