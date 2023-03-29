MAR 29, 2023
Deets Of A Karmic Relationship
A karmic connection is a relationship in which two people are deeply connected to each other on a soul level and are often considered to be karmic soulmates. However, this kind of connection is different from a romantic bond based primarily on mutual attraction
Karmic Relationship
There are several signs to look for when determining whether you are in a karmic relationship. Let’s check out
Signs Of A Karmic Relationship
You feel an intense sense of familiarity with your partner and believe that you have known them for ages even though you just met them
An Instant Magnetic Connection
The next time you notice dissimilar patterns in your choice of partner, take a step back from your relationship and think about how you bonded, and you may find that you are in a karmic connection
Your Partner Is Not Your Usual Type
There Is Perpetual Drama And Conflict
Do you struggle to find a mutual ground to settle your unresolved issues? If yes, then you probably are in a karmic connection with your partner
Ask yourself a couple of questions such as how much are you tolerating? Once you get the answers, you will realize that you indeed have been overlooking the red flags in your relationship just for the sake of being with them
There Are Red Flags That You Tend to Ignore
Notice how often you feeling overwhelmed and drained around your karmic partner. If it is a frequent thought or feeling that comes up, then it may be the reason behind your feeling weary most of the time
You Feel Overwhelmed And Drained
You realize the fact that you are addicted to your partner. This type of connection is again a karmic one
Your Connections Feel Addictive Or Obsessive
Two of the most sureshot signs of a toxic relationship are irrational possessiveness and extreme control
Your Partner Is Irrationally Possessive
Codependency in a relationship refers to excessive psychological or emotional dependence. Such a state of bonding can overburden the giver and prevent the receiver from emotional or personal growth
You Are in a Codependent Relationship
Generally, karmic bonds do not last a lifetime. Although you may think that you are destined to be together, deep within you know that your relationship lacks genuine love and affection
Your Relationship May Not Seem To Have A Future
