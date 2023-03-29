Heading 3

MAR 29, 2023

Deets Of A Karmic Relationship 

Source: Pexels

A karmic connection is a relationship in which two people are deeply connected to each other on a soul level and are often considered to be karmic soulmates. However, this kind of connection is different from a romantic bond based primarily on mutual attraction

Karmic Relationship 

Source: Pexels

There are several signs to look for when determining whether you are in a karmic relationship. Let’s check out 

Signs Of A Karmic Relationship

You feel an intense sense of familiarity with your partner and believe that you have known them for ages even though you just met them

Source: Pexels

An Instant Magnetic Connection

The next time you notice dissimilar patterns in your choice of partner, take a step back from your relationship and think about how you bonded, and you may find that you are in a karmic connection

Source: Pexels

Your Partner Is Not Your Usual Type 

Source: Pexels

There Is Perpetual Drama And Conflict 

Do you struggle to find a mutual ground to settle your unresolved issues? If yes, then you probably are in a karmic connection with your partner

Ask yourself a couple of questions such as how much are you tolerating? Once you get the answers, you will realize that you indeed have been overlooking the red flags in your relationship just for the sake of being with them

Source: Pexels

There Are Red Flags That You Tend to Ignore

Notice how often you feeling overwhelmed and drained around your karmic partner. If it is a frequent thought or feeling that comes up, then it may be the reason behind your feeling weary most of the time

Source: Pexels

You Feel Overwhelmed And Drained 

You realize the fact that you are addicted to your partner. This type of connection is again a karmic one

Source: Pexels

Your Connections Feel Addictive Or Obsessive 

Two of the most sureshot signs of a toxic relationship are irrational possessiveness and extreme control

Source: Pexels

Your Partner Is Irrationally Possessive

Codependency in a relationship refers to excessive psychological or emotional dependence. Such a state of bonding can overburden the giver and prevent the receiver from emotional or personal growth

Source: Pexels

You Are in a Codependent Relationship 

Generally, karmic bonds do not last a lifetime. Although you may think that you are destined to be together, deep within you know that your relationship lacks genuine love and affection

Source: Pexels

Your Relationship May Not Seem To Have A Future

