Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 01, 2024
Delectable Cashew Delicacies
A sweet delight; this luscious cheesecake infused with the goodness of cashew and caramel, will surely melt in your mouth
Caramel Cashew Cheesecake
Image Source: Pexels
An easy recipe, with a refreshing and rich taste is surely a perfect healthy delicacy
Ginger Cashew Chicken Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Sweet, rich and nutty, could any sweet delight taste better? These cashew cookies are quick and easy to make
Cashew Cookies
Image Source: Pexels
A Chinese dish, infused with the creaminess of cashew paste and topped with roasted cashews to give it a crunch taste
Cashew Chicken With Noodles
Image Source: Pexels
A nutty twist to the classic delectable fettuccine Alfredo which makes it healthy and super tasty!
Cashew Fettuccine Alfredo
Image Source: Pexels
Similar to peanut butter, used for spreads and side dishes; made with just 2 ingredients which are cashews and coconut oil
Image Source: Pexels
Cashew butter
A tasty North Indian curry made with a creamy cashew paste, roasted paneer and assorted spices
Kaju Paneer Curry
Image Source: Pexels
Chicken strips dipped in rice flour batter and coated with crushed cashew; providing a crunchy and rich taste to your regular fried chicken
cashew-Crusted Chicken
Image Source: Pexels
Small cashew balls of goodness, infused with healthy and nutritious ingredients
Cashew Energy Balls
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
These dishes thus prove that cashews are versatile ingredients that can be used in sweet and savory dishes
