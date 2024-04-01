Heading 3

Aditi Singh

april 01, 2024

Delectable Cashew Delicacies

A sweet delight; this luscious cheesecake infused with the goodness of cashew and caramel, will surely melt in your mouth

Caramel Cashew Cheesecake

Image Source: Pexels

An easy recipe, with a refreshing and rich taste is surely a perfect healthy delicacy 

Ginger Cashew Chicken Salad

Image Source: Pexels

Sweet, rich and nutty, could any sweet delight taste better? These cashew cookies are quick and easy to make

Cashew Cookies

Image Source: Pexels

A Chinese dish, infused with the creaminess of cashew paste and topped with roasted cashews to give it a crunch taste

Cashew Chicken With Noodles

Image Source: Pexels

A nutty twist to the classic delectable fettuccine Alfredo which makes it healthy and super tasty!

Cashew Fettuccine Alfredo

Image Source: Pexels

Similar to peanut butter, used for spreads and side dishes; made with just 2 ingredients which are cashews and coconut oil

Image Source: Pexels

Cashew butter

A tasty North Indian curry made with a creamy cashew paste, roasted paneer and assorted spices 

Kaju Paneer Curry

Image Source: Pexels

Chicken strips dipped in rice flour batter and coated with crushed cashew; providing a crunchy and rich taste to your regular fried chicken 

cashew-Crusted Chicken

Image Source: Pexels

Small cashew balls of goodness, infused with healthy and nutritious ingredients

Cashew Energy Balls

Image Source: Pexels

These dishes thus prove that cashews are versatile ingredients that can be used in sweet and savory dishes 

