Aditi Singh

March 04, 2024

Delectable Chicken Tikka Recipe

Cut boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs into bite-sized chunks

Prepare the Chicken

 Mix yogurt, lemon juice, minced garlic, grated ginger, and spices in a bowl. Add the chicken pieces and coat them evenly with the marinade

Marinate

Preheat your oven to 200°C. If you have a grill, you can also preheat it

Preheat the Oven

Thread the marinated chicken onto skewers, leaving a little space between each piece

Thread the Chicken

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly grease it with oil to prevent sticking

 Prepare the Baking Sheet

Place the chicken skewers on the prepared baking sheet or grill. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes

Bake or Grill

Ensure the chicken is fully cooked 

Last check

Brush the chicken with melted butter or oil halfway through cooking for extra flavor and moisture

Brushing

Serve

Remove the chicken tikka from the oven or grill and let it rest for a few minutes

 Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and serve hot with naan bread, rice, and your favorite chutney or sauce

Garnish 

