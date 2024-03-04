Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 04, 2024
Delectable Chicken Tikka Recipe
Cut boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs into bite-sized chunks
Prepare the Chicken
Image Source: pexels
Mix yogurt, lemon juice, minced garlic, grated ginger, and spices in a bowl. Add the chicken pieces and coat them evenly with the marinade
Marinate
Image Source: pexels
Preheat your oven to 200°C. If you have a grill, you can also preheat it
Preheat the Oven
Image Source: pexels
Thread the marinated chicken onto skewers, leaving a little space between each piece
Thread the Chicken
Image Source: pexels
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly grease it with oil to prevent sticking
Image Source: pexels
Prepare the Baking Sheet
Place the chicken skewers on the prepared baking sheet or grill. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes
Bake or Grill
Image Source: pexels
Ensure the chicken is fully cooked
Last check
Image Source: pexels
Brush the chicken with melted butter or oil halfway through cooking for extra flavor and moisture
Brushing
Image Source: pexels
Serve
Image Source: freepik
Remove the chicken tikka from the oven or grill and let it rest for a few minutes
Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and serve hot with naan bread, rice, and your favorite chutney or sauce
Garnish
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.