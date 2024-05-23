Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 23, 2024

Delectable Egg Curry recipe to savor

Firstly take fresh onions, chop them, and put them in a blender to make a fine paste

Chop onions

Image: freepik

Then chop tomatoes, add them in the same blender, grind it, and keep them aside

Blend tomatoes

Image: freepik

Boild some eggs, pat dry, and prick them with forks, ensuring that you don’t break it

Boil eggs

Image: freepik

Take some ghee or oil in a pan, and fry it in the non-stick pan, till it turns golden

Fry it

Image: freepik

Turn off the heat, and add a pinch of red chili powder and garam masala, for some flavors

Add a pinch of masala

Image: freepik

Take a pan, heat oil, and add wole spices like bay leaf, cardamom, cinnamon, cumin seeds, and cloves

Heat oil

Image: freepik

Add the onion paste to the pan, and saute it till it turns golden, to remove the raw smell, then add ginger garlic paste

Saute it

Image: freepik

Add the tomato paste to the mixture, saute it, and then add masalas like red chili powder, turmeric, garam masala, and salt

Mix it

Image: freepik

Add some water to the curry and boil it till the gravy turns thick, and if needed add more salt and sugar

Image: freepik

Add water

At last, add the fried eggs and stir it for 2-3 minutes, and make it creamy with some cashews and milk

Image: freepik

Give a final touch

Serve this hot and tasty egg curry for a tempting and mouthwatering meal

Image: freepik

Serve and Enjoy!

