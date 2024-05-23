Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 23, 2024
Delectable Egg Curry recipe to savor
Firstly take fresh onions, chop them, and put them in a blender to make a fine paste
Chop onions
Image: freepik
Then chop tomatoes, add them in the same blender, grind it, and keep them aside
Blend tomatoes
Image: freepik
Boild some eggs, pat dry, and prick them with forks, ensuring that you don’t break it
Boil eggs
Image: freepik
Take some ghee or oil in a pan, and fry it in the non-stick pan, till it turns golden
Fry it
Image: freepik
Turn off the heat, and add a pinch of red chili powder and garam masala, for some flavors
Add a pinch of masala
Image: freepik
Take a pan, heat oil, and add wole spices like bay leaf, cardamom, cinnamon, cumin seeds, and cloves
Heat oil
Image: freepik
Add the onion paste to the pan, and saute it till it turns golden, to remove the raw smell, then add ginger garlic paste
Saute it
Image: freepik
Add the tomato paste to the mixture, saute it, and then add masalas like red chili powder, turmeric, garam masala, and salt
Mix it
Image: freepik
Add some water to the curry and boil it till the gravy turns thick, and if needed add more salt and sugar
Image: freepik
Add water
At last, add the fried eggs and stir it for 2-3 minutes, and make it creamy with some cashews and milk
Image: freepik
Give a final touch
Serve this hot and tasty egg curry for a tempting and mouthwatering meal
Image: freepik
Serve and Enjoy!
