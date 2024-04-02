Heading 3

Aditi Singh

april 02, 2024

Delectable Varieties of Kachori Recipes

Delhi’s most famous street food, the classic Kachori is topped with pomegranate, sweet chutney, green chutney, curd and boiled potato

Raj Kachori

This Kachori is filled with a delectable mix of aromatic spices that offers you a burst of flavors in your first bite

Masala Kachori

As the name suggests, khasta kachori has an unparalleled crunch to it which adds wonder to its tasty-ness!

Khasta Kachori

Rajasthan’s speciality, this kachori has a spicy and sweet onion filling that makes up for a delectable snack!

Pyaaz ki Kachori

Filled with a spicy mixture made up of boiled peas and basic spices; this is often served with a meethi chutney

Matar Ki Kachori

This tasty dish is often devoured as a breakfast item served with the spicy Aloo ki sabzi. Mouthwatering, isn’t it!

Dal Kachori

Filed with a rich mixture of dry fruits and khoya, and often dipped in sugar syrup; sweetness overloaded!

Mawa Kachori

Often devoured on religious fasts such as Navratras, this simple and tasty Kachori is a must try!

Sabudana Kachori

Filled with a spicy mixture of Paneer and chillies; this Kachori will surely become one of your favorites! 

Paneer Kachori

Try these 9 delectable varieties of kachoris that are sweet and savory and can be served as breakfast or evening snacks 

