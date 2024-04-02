Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 02, 2024
Delectable Varieties of Kachori Recipes
Delhi’s most famous street food, the classic Kachori is topped with pomegranate, sweet chutney, green chutney, curd and boiled potato
Raj Kachori
This Kachori is filled with a delectable mix of aromatic spices that offers you a burst of flavors in your first bite
Masala Kachori
As the name suggests, khasta kachori has an unparalleled crunch to it which adds wonder to its tasty-ness!
Khasta Kachori
Rajasthan’s speciality, this kachori has a spicy and sweet onion filling that makes up for a delectable snack!
Pyaaz ki Kachori
Filled with a spicy mixture made up of boiled peas and basic spices; this is often served with a meethi chutney
Matar Ki Kachori
This tasty dish is often devoured as a breakfast item served with the spicy Aloo ki sabzi. Mouthwatering, isn’t it!
Dal Kachori
Filed with a rich mixture of dry fruits and khoya, and often dipped in sugar syrup; sweetness overloaded!
Mawa Kachori
Often devoured on religious fasts such as Navratras, this simple and tasty Kachori is a must try!
Sabudana Kachori
Filled with a spicy mixture of Paneer and chillies; this Kachori will surely become one of your favorites!
Paneer Kachori
