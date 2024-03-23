Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 23, 2024
Delhi’s Famous Chole Bhature Recipe
Soak 1 cup of dried chickpeas overnight. Drain and rinse. In a pressure cooker, cook chickpeas with water, salt, and tea bag until soft
Prepare the Chole (Chickpea Curry)
Image Source: Freepik
Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, chopped onions, and cook until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste, chopped tomatoes, and cook until tomatoes are soft
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Mix in spices like turmeric, coriander, cumin, garam masala, and cook for a minute. Add cooked chickpeas along with some water and simmer for 10-15 minutes
#2
Image Source: Freepik
In a large bowl, mix all-purpose flour, semolina,yogurt, salt, a pinch of baking soda, and enough water to make a soft dough. Let it rest for 2 hours, covered with a damp cloth
Prepare Bhature dough
Image Source: Freepik
Divide the dough into small portions and roll each portion into a smooth ball. Roll out each ball into oval or round shapes
Image Source: Freepik
#1
Once the oil is hot, gently slide in the rolled out dough and fry until golden brown and puffed up
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Sprinkle chopped fresh coriander leaves on top for added flavor
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy Chole Bhature with sliced onions, lemon wedges, and green chutney for a complete meal experience
#4
Image Source: Freepik
#5
Image Source: Freepik
Serve with pickle or yogurt on the side for extra taste
This recipe allows you to experience the authentic taste of Delhi's street food right in the comfort of your own home
#6
Image Source: Freepik
