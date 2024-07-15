Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
july 15, 2024
Delicious Afghani chicken recipe
Chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, cashew paste, yogurt, oil, salt and spices
Ingredients
Image: Freepik
Prepare the marinade by mixing yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, salt, and spices of your choice. Add the chicken and let it sit for at least 2 hours
Marinate chicken
Image: Freepik
Heat oil or butter in a pan and add cumin seeds and bay leaves
Heat oil or butter
Image: Freepik
Add finely chopped onions to the pan and fry until golden brown
Cook the Onions
Image: Freepik
Add tomato puree to the pan and cook for about 5 minutes
Add Tomato puree
Image: Freepik
Then gradually add the cashew paste and stir until it forms a creamy consistency
Image: Freepik
Add Cashew paste
Add the marinated chicken to the mixture and mix well
Add marinated chicken
Image: Freepik
Add some water to the mixture, stir, and cook on medium heat for about 20 minutes
Cook
Image: Freepik
Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala and any other spice of your choice
Add spices
Image: Freepik
When properly cooked, garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve and enjoy!
Serve
Image: Freepik
