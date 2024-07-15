Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Delicious Afghani chicken recipe

Chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, cashew paste, yogurt, oil, salt and spices

Ingredients

Image: Freepik

Prepare the marinade by mixing yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, salt, and spices of your choice. Add the chicken and let it sit for at least 2 hours

Marinate chicken

Image: Freepik

Heat oil or butter in a pan and add cumin seeds and bay leaves

Heat oil or butter

Image: Freepik

Add finely chopped onions to the pan and fry until golden brown

Cook the Onions

Image: Freepik

Add tomato puree to the pan and cook for about 5 minutes

Add Tomato puree

Image: Freepik

Then gradually add the cashew paste and stir until it forms a creamy consistency

Image: Freepik

Add Cashew paste

Add the marinated chicken to the mixture and mix well

Add marinated chicken

Image: Freepik

Add some water to the mixture, stir, and cook on medium heat for about 20 minutes

Cook

Image: Freepik

Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala and any other spice of your choice

Add spices

Image: Freepik

When properly cooked, garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve and enjoy! 

Serve

Image: Freepik

