Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 29, 2024
Delicious Dhaba-Style Dal Fry Recipe
- Toor Dal
- Vegetables (Onions, tomatoes, and Chilies)
- Ginger-Garlic Paste
- Turmeric and Red Chili Powder
- Cumin and Mustard seeds
- Garam Masala
- Salt: to taste
- Oil/Ghee
Ingredients
Image: Freepik
Rinse toor dal thoroughly. Pressure cook with 2 cups of water and turmeric for 3 whistles
Cooking Dal
Image: Freepik
Heat oil/ghee in a pan. Add cumin and mustard seeds. Let them splutter
Preparing Tadka
Image: Freepik
Add chopped onions. Sauté until golden brown
Adding Onions
Image: Freepik
Add ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until the raw smell disappears
Adding Ginger-Garlic
Image: Freepik
Add chopped tomatoes. Cook until soft and mushy
Image: Freepik
Adding Tomatoes
Add red chili powder and salt. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes
Adding Spices
Image: Freepik
Add cooked dal to the pan. Mix well and simmer for 5 minutes
Combining Dal
Image: Freepik
Add garam masala. Mix and simmer for another 2 minutes
Finishing Touch
Image: Freepik
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with rice or roti
Garnishing
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.