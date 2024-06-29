Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 29, 2024

Delicious Dhaba-Style Dal Fry Recipe

- Toor Dal 
- Vegetables (Onions, tomatoes, and Chilies)
- Ginger-Garlic Paste 
- Turmeric and Red Chili Powder
- Cumin and Mustard seeds
- Garam Masala 
- Salt: to taste
- Oil/Ghee 

Ingredients

Image: Freepik

Rinse toor dal thoroughly. Pressure cook with 2 cups of water and turmeric for 3 whistles

Cooking Dal

Image: Freepik

Heat oil/ghee in a pan. Add cumin and mustard seeds. Let them splutter

Preparing Tadka

Image: Freepik

Add chopped onions. Sauté until golden brown

Adding Onions

Image: Freepik

Add ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until the raw smell disappears

Adding Ginger-Garlic

Image: Freepik

Add chopped tomatoes. Cook until soft and mushy

Image: Freepik

Adding Tomatoes

Add red chili powder and salt. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes

Adding Spices

Image: Freepik

Add cooked dal to the pan. Mix well and simmer for 5 minutes

Combining Dal

Image: Freepik

Add garam masala. Mix and simmer for another 2 minutes

Finishing Touch

Image: Freepik

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with rice or roti

Garnishing

Image: Freepik

