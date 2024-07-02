Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 02, 2024
Delicious Eggless Cake Recipe
1.5 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup yogurt, 0.5 cup oil, 1.5 tsp baking powder, 0.5 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 0.25 tsp salt
Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease and flour an 8-inch cake pan or line it with parchment paper
Prep Work
Image Source: Freepik
In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside
Mix Dry Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
In another bowl, whisk yogurt and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Add oil and vanilla extract, and mix well
Mix Wet Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients, folding gently to combine. Avoid over-mixing
Image Source: Freepik
Combine Mixtures
The batter should be smooth and slightly thick. If it's too thick, add a tablespoon of milk to adjust the consistency
Batter Consistency
Image Source: Freepik
Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan, spreading it evenly with a spatula
Pour Batter
Image Source: Freepik
Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean
Bake Cake
Image Source: Freepik
Cool Down
Image Source: Freepik
Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely
Once cooled, frost the cake with your favorite icing or enjoy it plain. Slice and serve
Decorate and Serve
Image Source: Freepik
