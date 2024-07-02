Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 02, 2024

Delicious Eggless Cake Recipe

1.5 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup yogurt, 0.5 cup oil, 1.5 tsp baking powder, 0.5 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 0.25 tsp salt

Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease and flour an 8-inch cake pan or line it with parchment paper

Prep Work

Image Source: Freepik

In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside

Mix Dry Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

In another bowl, whisk yogurt and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Add oil and vanilla extract, and mix well

Mix Wet Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients, folding gently to combine. Avoid over-mixing

Image Source: Freepik

Combine Mixtures

The batter should be smooth and slightly thick. If it's too thick, add a tablespoon of milk to adjust the consistency

Batter Consistency

Image Source: Freepik

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan, spreading it evenly with a spatula

Pour Batter

Image Source: Freepik

Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean

Bake Cake

Image Source: Freepik

Cool Down

Image Source: Freepik

Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely

Once cooled, frost the cake with your favorite icing or enjoy it plain. Slice and serve

Decorate and Serve

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here