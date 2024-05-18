Heading 3

Delicious Indian grilled sandwich recipe

Boil beetroot, and potatoes in the pressure cooker with water for 2 whistles

Boil veggies

Chop tomatoes, cucumber, and onion, and on the other side peel the skin of beetroot and potatoes

Chop veggies

For green chutney take coriander leaves, cumin powder, green chilies, and garlic cloves, in a chutney grind jar

Grind the spices

In the grinder add lemon juice, black salt, and white salt for the additional flavors

Add more flavors

Add some water and grind all the ingredients properly for a smooth chutney 

Grind it in smooth chutney

Take the bread slice, layer it with butter, and green chutney, and on one side of the bread add some layers of potatoes with chaat masala

Take bread slice

Further top it with tomato, cucumber slices, beet slices, and onion, with another pinch of chaat masala, and black salt

Add veggies

Cover it with another slice of bread, and top it with some butter

Cover it

Grill it

Take your grill machine, and place the sandwich in it. Don’t forget to flip it to ensure both sides turn golden and crispy

Serve this hot and crispy grilled sandwich with green chutney and tomato sauce for a tasty meal

Serve and enjoy!

