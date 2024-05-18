Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 18, 2024
Delicious Indian grilled sandwich recipe
Boil beetroot, and potatoes in the pressure cooker with water for 2 whistles
Boil veggies
Image Source: Freepik
Chop tomatoes, cucumber, and onion, and on the other side peel the skin of beetroot and potatoes
Chop veggies
Image Source: Freepik
For green chutney take coriander leaves, cumin powder, green chilies, and garlic cloves, in a chutney grind jar
Grind the spices
Image Source: Freepik
In the grinder add lemon juice, black salt, and white salt for the additional flavors
Add more flavors
Image Source: Freepik
Add some water and grind all the ingredients properly for a smooth chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Grind it in smooth chutney
Take the bread slice, layer it with butter, and green chutney, and on one side of the bread add some layers of potatoes with chaat masala
Take bread slice
Image Source: Freepik
Further top it with tomato, cucumber slices, beet slices, and onion, with another pinch of chaat masala, and black salt
Add veggies
Image Source: Freepik
Cover it with another slice of bread, and top it with some butter
Cover it
Image Source: Freepik
Grill it
Image Source: Freepik
Take your grill machine, and place the sandwich in it. Don’t forget to flip it to ensure both sides turn golden and crispy
Serve this hot and crispy grilled sandwich with green chutney and tomato sauce for a tasty meal
Serve and enjoy!
Image Source: Freepik
