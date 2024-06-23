Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Delicious Korean Bibimbap Recipe

Bibimbap is a Korean dish consisting of rice topped with sautéed vegetables, chili paste, and meat with an addition of a fried egg or two on top. It’s a flavorful and nutritious dish

Bibimbap

Rice, assorted vegetables (carrots, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini), chicken, egg, gochujang (Korean chili paste), sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic and sesame seeds

Ingredients

Slice carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, and spinach. Sauté each vegetable separately in a little sesame oil and garlic until tender

Prepare the Vegetables

Marinate thinly sliced chicken in soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and sugar. Cook in a hot pan until browned and fully cooked

Cook the Chicken

Cook short-grain white rice according to package instructions. Fluff with a fork when done

Cook the Rice

Mix gochujang (Korean chili paste), sesame oil, sugar, and a bit of water to create the bibimbap sauce

Making the Sauce

Fry an egg sunny-side up. The runny yolk adds richness to the bibimbap

Fry the Egg

In a bowl, place a portion of rice at the bottom. Arrange the cooked vegetables and chicken on top in sections

Assemble the Bibimbap

Place the fried egg in the center and add a good portion of the prepared sauce on top. Mix everything together before eating

Add the Egg and Sauce

Enjoy!

Your homemade bibimbap is ready! Enjoy the mix of flavors and textures

