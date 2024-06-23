Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 23, 2024
Delicious Korean Bibimbap Recipe
Bibimbap is a Korean dish consisting of rice topped with sautéed vegetables, chili paste, and meat with an addition of a fried egg or two on top. It’s a flavorful and nutritious dish
Bibimbap
Rice, assorted vegetables (carrots, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini), chicken, egg, gochujang (Korean chili paste), sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic and sesame seeds
Ingredients
Slice carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, and spinach. Sauté each vegetable separately in a little sesame oil and garlic until tender
Prepare the Vegetables
Marinate thinly sliced chicken in soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and sugar. Cook in a hot pan until browned and fully cooked
Cook the Chicken
Cook short-grain white rice according to package instructions. Fluff with a fork when done
Cook the Rice
Mix gochujang (Korean chili paste), sesame oil, sugar, and a bit of water to create the bibimbap sauce
Making the Sauce
Fry an egg sunny-side up. The runny yolk adds richness to the bibimbap
Fry the Egg
In a bowl, place a portion of rice at the bottom. Arrange the cooked vegetables and chicken on top in sections
Assemble the Bibimbap
Place the fried egg in the center and add a good portion of the prepared sauce on top. Mix everything together before eating
Add the Egg and Sauce
Enjoy!
Your homemade bibimbap is ready! Enjoy the mix of flavors and textures
