Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 02, 2024

Delicious Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Preheat your oven to 220°C

Mix pumpkin puree, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt in a bowl

Beat in eggs until well combined

Gradually add evaporated milk, stirring until smooth

Pour the filling into an unbaked pie crust

Bake at 220°C for 15 minutes

Reduce oven temperature to 175°C

Continue baking for 40-50 minutes, until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean

Cool the pie completely on a wire rack

Serve and enjoy your pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top

