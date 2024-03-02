Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 02, 2024
Delicious Pumpkin Pie Recipe
Preheat your oven to 220°C
#1
Image Source: pexels
Mix pumpkin puree, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt in a bowl
#2
Image Source: pexels
Beat in eggs until well combined
#3
Image Source: pexels
Gradually add evaporated milk, stirring until smooth
#4
Image Source: pexels
Pour the filling into an unbaked pie crust
Image Source: pexels
#5
Bake at 220°C for 15 minutes
#6
Image Source: pexels
Reduce oven temperature to 175°C
#7
Image Source: pexels
Continue baking for 40-50 minutes, until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
Cool the pie completely on a wire rack
Serve and enjoy your pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.