Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
may 18, 2024
Delicious Strawberry Mochi Recipe
Strawberry mochi is a delightful Japanese confection made with sweet rice dough and fresh strawberries. Perfect for dessert or a sweet snack
What is Strawberry Mochi?
Image: freepik
- 1 cup glutinous rice flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup water
- 8 strawberries
Ingredients
Image: freepik
Wash and hull the strawberries. Optionally, wrap each strawberry in a small amount of sweet red bean paste
Step 1
Image: freepik
Mix the glutinous rice flour and sugar in a microwave-safe bowl. Gradually add water and stir until smooth
Step 2
Image: freepik
Microwave the mixture for 2 minutes, stir, then microwave for another 1-2 minutes until it becomes a thick, sticky dough
Step 3
Image: freepik
Dust a surface with cornstarch. Turn out the dough and cut it into 8 equal pieces. Flatten each piece into a circle
Step 4
Image: freepik
Place a strawberry in the center of each dough circle. Fold the edges over the strawberry and pinch to seal
Step 5
Image: freepik
Roll the mochi in cornstarch to prevent sticking. Let them cool for a few minutes before serving
Image: freepik
Step 6
Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 24 hours
Image: freepik
Step 7
Share and enjoy your homemade strawberry mochi. They’re best eaten fresh!
Enjoy!
Image: pexels
