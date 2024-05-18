Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury 

may 18, 2024

Delicious Strawberry Mochi Recipe

Strawberry mochi is a delightful Japanese confection made with sweet rice dough and fresh strawberries. Perfect for dessert or a sweet snack

 What is Strawberry Mochi?

Image: freepik

- 1 cup glutinous rice flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup water
- 8 strawberries

Ingredients

Image: freepik

Wash and hull the strawberries. Optionally, wrap each strawberry in a small amount of sweet red bean paste

 Step 1

Image: freepik

Mix the glutinous rice flour and sugar in a microwave-safe bowl. Gradually add water and stir until smooth

Step 2

Image: freepik

Microwave the mixture for 2 minutes, stir, then microwave for another 1-2 minutes until it becomes a thick, sticky dough

Step 3

Image: freepik

Dust a surface with cornstarch. Turn out the dough and cut it into 8 equal pieces. Flatten each piece into a circle

 Step 4

Image: freepik

Place a strawberry in the center of each dough circle. Fold the edges over the strawberry and pinch to seal

Step 5

Image: freepik

Roll the mochi in cornstarch to prevent sticking. Let them cool for a few minutes before serving

Image: freepik

Step 6

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 24 hours

Image: freepik

Step 7

Share and enjoy your homemade strawberry mochi. They’re best eaten fresh!

Enjoy!

Image: pexels

