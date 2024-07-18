Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
july 18, 2024
Delicious sweet corn soup recipe
Sweet corn, chicken or vegetable broth, onions, potatoes, garlic, butter, croutons (optional), salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients
Image: Freepik
Heat butter in a pot over medium heat and add chopped onions and minced garlic. Saute until golden brown
Saute onions and garlic
Image: Freepik
Add diced potatoes to the same pot and stir for about 4 minutes
Add Potatoes
Image: Freepik
Now, add the sweet corn to the pot and mix everything well
Add Sweet Corn
Image: Freepik
Pour the vegetable or chicken broth and boil the mixture
Add Broth
Image: Freepik
Cover the pot and let the soup simmer for 15-20 minutes
Image: Freepik
Simmer
Now blend the soup in a blender until the mixture is fully smooth without any lumps
Blend the Soup
Image: Freepik
Optionally, you can add some bread croutons for the crunch
Add croutons
Image: Freepik
Season the soup with salt, pepper, and some red chili powder, if you prefer
Seasoning
Image: Freepik
Serve in a bowl and garnish with fresh coriander and herbs. Enjoy!
Serve
Image: Freepik
