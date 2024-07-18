Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

july 18, 2024

Delicious sweet corn soup recipe

Sweet corn, chicken or vegetable broth, onions, potatoes, garlic, butter, croutons (optional), salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients

Image: Freepik

Heat butter in a pot over medium heat and add chopped onions and minced garlic. Saute until golden brown 

Saute onions and garlic

Image: Freepik

Add diced potatoes to the same pot and stir for about 4 minutes

Add Potatoes

Image: Freepik

Now, add the sweet corn to the pot and mix everything well

Add Sweet Corn

Image: Freepik

Pour the vegetable or chicken broth and boil the mixture 

Add Broth

Image: Freepik

Cover the pot and let the soup simmer for 15-20 minutes

Image: Freepik

Simmer

Now blend the soup in a blender until the mixture is fully smooth without any lumps

Blend the Soup

Image: Freepik

Optionally, you can add some bread croutons for the crunch

 Add croutons

Image: Freepik

Season the soup with salt, pepper, and some red chili powder, if you prefer

Seasoning

Image: Freepik

Serve in a bowl and garnish with fresh coriander and herbs. Enjoy! 

 Serve

Image: Freepik

