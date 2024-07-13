Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 13, 2024
Delicious Tuna salad recipe
Tuna, Mayonnaise, mustard sauce, soy sauce, pickle, chopped vegetables, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients
Image: Freepik
Drain the tuna and place it in a large and clean bowl
Prepare the Tuna
Image: Freepik
Add 1 cup of mayonnaise to the tuna and mix well
Add mayonnaise
Image: Freepik
Add mustard and soy sauce, one tablespoon each. Stir well
Add the sauce
Image: Freepik
Add onion and celery to the mixture and combine well
Add the vegetables
Image: Freepik
Add a pickle of your choice to the salad mixture
Image: Freepik
Add the pickle
Add some chopped parsley to the tuna mixture
Add parsley
Image: Freepik
Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to the mixture and combine all ingredients properly
Add lemon juice
Image: Freepik
Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir the mixture until all the ingredients are evenly distributed
Add salt and pepper
Image: Freepik
Enjoy your delicious homemade tuna salad with lettuce, or by putting it in a sandwich!
Serving
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.