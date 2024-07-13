Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 13, 2024

Delicious Tuna salad recipe

Tuna, Mayonnaise, mustard sauce, soy sauce, pickle, chopped vegetables, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients

Image: Freepik

Drain the tuna and place it in a large and clean bowl 

Prepare the Tuna

Image: Freepik

Add 1 cup of mayonnaise to the tuna and mix well

Add mayonnaise

Image: Freepik

Add mustard and soy sauce, one tablespoon each. Stir well

Add the sauce

Image: Freepik

Add onion and celery to the mixture and combine well

Add the vegetables

Image: Freepik

Add a pickle of your choice to the salad mixture 

Image: Freepik

Add the pickle

Add some chopped parsley to the tuna mixture

Add parsley

Image: Freepik

Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to the mixture and combine all ingredients properly

Add lemon juice

Image: Freepik

Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir the mixture until all the ingredients are evenly distributed

Add salt and pepper

Image: Freepik

Enjoy your delicious homemade tuna salad with lettuce, or by putting it in a sandwich!

Serving

Image: Freepik

