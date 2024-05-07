Heading 3

Delicious Upma Varieties To Try

Vegetable upma is loaded with colorful vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers; and makes up for a delightful upma option

Vegetable Upma

Tangy and flavorful, made with fresh tomatoes and spices; this upma looks extremely appetizing and is flavorful 

Tomato Upma

A classic and comforting breakfast option; made with a blend of aromatic masalas that adds a spicy kick to it

Rava Masala Upma

Infused with the rich and exotic flavor of coconut, either shredded or in the form of coconut milk; this upma is a creamy and a great upma variety

Coconut Upma

A lighter version made with flattened rice, also known as Poha instead of semolina which is the classic upma option

 Poha Upma

Similar to Poha Upma but made with flattened rice that's thicker in texture; it’s a little heavier as compared to Poha upma 

Aval Upma

Prepared with vermicelli noodles instead of semolina, offering a unique texture; and is a famous South Indian breakfast option

 Semiya Upma

A healthier alternative made with nutritious millets like foxtail millet or pearl millet; thus offering a healthful start to your day

Millet Upma

 Bread Upma

A quick and easy variation made with bread cubes roasted with onions and spices; it tastes too delectable

A modern twist on the classic upma; using quinoa instead of semolina, packed with protein and fiber and thus offering a tasteful and nutrient-rich experience

 Quinoa Upma

