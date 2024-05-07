Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 07, 2024
Delicious Upma Varieties To Try
Vegetable upma is loaded with colorful vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers; and makes up for a delightful upma option
Vegetable Upma
Images: freepik
Tangy and flavorful, made with fresh tomatoes and spices; this upma looks extremely appetizing and is flavorful
Tomato Upma
Images: freepik
A classic and comforting breakfast option; made with a blend of aromatic masalas that adds a spicy kick to it
Rava Masala Upma
Images: freepik
Infused with the rich and exotic flavor of coconut, either shredded or in the form of coconut milk; this upma is a creamy and a great upma variety
Coconut Upma
Images: freepik
A lighter version made with flattened rice, also known as Poha instead of semolina which is the classic upma option
Poha Upma
Images: freepik
Similar to Poha Upma but made with flattened rice that's thicker in texture; it’s a little heavier as compared to Poha upma
Images: freepik
Aval Upma
Prepared with vermicelli noodles instead of semolina, offering a unique texture; and is a famous South Indian breakfast option
Semiya Upma
Images: freepik
A healthier alternative made with nutritious millets like foxtail millet or pearl millet; thus offering a healthful start to your day
Millet Upma
Images: freepik
Bread Upma
Images: freepik
A quick and easy variation made with bread cubes roasted with onions and spices; it tastes too delectable
A modern twist on the classic upma; using quinoa instead of semolina, packed with protein and fiber and thus offering a tasteful and nutrient-rich experience
Quinoa Upma
Images: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.