OCTOBER 26, 2023
Delicious Varieties of Sushi to Try
Simple yet elegant, Nigiri consists of a small mound of vinegared rice topped with fresh seafood, such as tuna or shrimp, often bound together with a dab of wasabi
Nigiri Sushi
Sashimi
Sashimi isn't exactly sushi, but it's a close cousin. It features thin slices of raw fish, like salmon or yellowtail, served without rice. The focus here is on the purity of the fish's flavor
These are the popular rolled sushi. Maki comes in various forms, with ingredients like avocado, cucumber, and fish rolled in seaweed and rice. The choice of fillings is limited only by your imagination
Maki Sushi
Uramaki is a maki roll where the rice is on the outside and the nori (seaweed) is inside. It's often adorned with colorful ingredients and sauces, making it visually appealing
Uramaki (Inside-Out Roll)
A hand-rolled sushi cone, Temaki is a fun and interactive way to enjoy sushi. It typically contains rice, fish, and various toppings, all wrapped in a seaweed cone
Temaki (Hand Roll)
A colorful bowl of artistry, Chirashi sushi features a bowl of sushi rice topped with an array of fresh sashimi, vegetables, and other garnishes
Chirashi Sushi
A popular sushi creation that combines crab or imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber, all wrapped in a seaweed and rice roll
California Roll
A tantalizing sushi option filled with a mixture of spicy tuna, mayonnaise, and often cucumber, all rolled into a seaweed-wrapped rice roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
The shrimp tempura roll features crispy, golden-fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and sometimes spicy mayo, all rolled into a delectable sushi roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Unagi is a Japanese delicacy that consists of grilled freshwater eel glazed with a sweet soy-based sauce, served over a bed of sushi rice. Its smoky, savory-sweet flavor and tender texture make it a distinctive and beloved sushi choice
Unagi
