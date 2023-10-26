Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 26, 2023

Delicious Varieties of Sushi to Try

Simple yet elegant, Nigiri consists of a small mound of vinegared rice topped with fresh seafood, such as tuna or shrimp, often bound together with a dab of wasabi

Nigiri Sushi

Image Source: pexels

Sashimi

Image Source: pexels

Sashimi isn't exactly sushi, but it's a close cousin. It features thin slices of raw fish, like salmon or yellowtail, served without rice. The focus here is on the purity of the fish's flavor

These are the popular rolled sushi. Maki comes in various forms, with ingredients like avocado, cucumber, and fish rolled in seaweed and rice. The choice of fillings is limited only by your imagination

Maki Sushi

Image Source: pexels

Uramaki is a maki roll where the rice is on the outside and the nori (seaweed) is inside. It's often adorned with colorful ingredients and sauces, making it visually appealing

Uramaki (Inside-Out Roll)

Image Source: pexels

A hand-rolled sushi cone, Temaki is a fun and interactive way to enjoy sushi. It typically contains rice, fish, and various toppings, all wrapped in a seaweed cone

Temaki (Hand Roll)

Image Source: pexels

A colorful bowl of artistry, Chirashi sushi features a bowl of sushi rice topped with an array of fresh sashimi, vegetables, and other garnishes

Chirashi Sushi

Image Source: pexels

A popular sushi creation that combines crab or imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber, all wrapped in a seaweed and rice roll

California Roll

Image Source: pexels

A tantalizing sushi option filled with a mixture of spicy tuna, mayonnaise, and often cucumber, all rolled into a seaweed-wrapped rice roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

Image Source: pexels

The shrimp tempura roll features crispy, golden-fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and sometimes spicy mayo, all rolled into a delectable sushi roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Image Source: pexels

Unagi is a Japanese delicacy that consists of grilled freshwater eel glazed with a sweet soy-based sauce, served over a bed of sushi rice. Its smoky, savory-sweet flavor and tender texture make it a distinctive and beloved sushi choice

Unagi 

Image Source: pexels

