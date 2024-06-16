Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 16, 2024

Delicious Vegetable Korma Recipe

- Vegetables (carrots, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, onions and chillies)
- Ginger garlic paste
- Cashews
- Coconut milk
- Yoghurt
- Salt and Spices 
- Oil

Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Wash, peel, and chop carrots, peas, potatoes and beans into bite-sized pieces. Steam or boil until tender, then set aside

Prepare Vegetables

Image Source: Freepik

Soak a handful of cashews in warm water for 10 minutes. Blend into a smooth paste using a little water

Make Cashew Paste

Image Source: Freepik

Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown

Sauté Onions

Image Source: Freepik

Stir in ginger-garlic paste and chopped green chilies. Cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant

Image Source: Freepik

Add Aromatics

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften and blend into the mixture

Cook Tomatoes

Image Source: Freepik

Mix in cumin, coriander, turmeric, and salt. Cook for 2 minutes until the spices are well combined

Add Spices

Image Source: Freepik

Stir in the cooked vegetables and cashew paste. Mix well to coat the vegetables with the spice mixture

Add Vegetables and Cashew Paste

Image Source: Freepik

Add Coconut Milk and Yoghurt

Image Source: Freepik

Pour in coconut milk and a spoonful of yoghurt. Stir to combine, then simmer for 5-7 minutes until the korma thickens

Sprinkle garam masala and mix well. Serve hot with rice or naan, garnished with fresh cilantro

Finish and Serve

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here