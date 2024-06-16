Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 16, 2024
Delicious Vegetable Korma Recipe
- Vegetables (carrots, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, onions and chillies)
- Ginger garlic paste
- Cashews
- Coconut milk
- Yoghurt
- Salt and Spices
- Oil
Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Wash, peel, and chop carrots, peas, potatoes and beans into bite-sized pieces. Steam or boil until tender, then set aside
Prepare Vegetables
Image Source: Freepik
Soak a handful of cashews in warm water for 10 minutes. Blend into a smooth paste using a little water
Make Cashew Paste
Image Source: Freepik
Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown
Sauté Onions
Image Source: Freepik
Stir in ginger-garlic paste and chopped green chilies. Cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant
Image Source: Freepik
Add Aromatics
Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften and blend into the mixture
Cook Tomatoes
Image Source: Freepik
Mix in cumin, coriander, turmeric, and salt. Cook for 2 minutes until the spices are well combined
Add Spices
Image Source: Freepik
Stir in the cooked vegetables and cashew paste. Mix well to coat the vegetables with the spice mixture
Add Vegetables and Cashew Paste
Image Source: Freepik
Add Coconut Milk and Yoghurt
Image Source: Freepik
Pour in coconut milk and a spoonful of yoghurt. Stir to combine, then simmer for 5-7 minutes until the korma thickens
Sprinkle garam masala and mix well. Serve hot with rice or naan, garnished with fresh cilantro
Finish and Serve
Image Source: Freepik
