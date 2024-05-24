Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 24, 2024
Delicious Vegetable Oats Upma Recipe
Take 1 cup of oats and roast them on a pan for 5 minutes, and when turned crisp, keep them aside
Roast Oats
Image Source: Freepik
Take a large kadai, heat some oil, and add mustard, urad dal, jeera, curry leaves, and cashews
Heat oil
Image Source: Freepik
Saute the cashews on low flame till it turn golden brown
Saute it
Image Source: Freepik
Now chop some onion, and chili, add them to a pan with ginger, and saute it for some time, and then add carrot, beans, capsicum, and peas
Add veggies
Image Source: Freepik
Now after adding the veggies add some turmeric and salt, and stir fry it for almost 2 minutes
Image Source: Freepik
Add masalas
Add some water to it and cover it with a lid for 5 minutes
Add water
Image Source: Freepik
Cook until all the veggies get cooked well, and have become soft, add water to it
Cook it
Image Source: Freepik
Once the water starts boiling add roasted oats to the pan and mix it well
Add oats
Image Source: Freepik
Add spices
Image Source: Freepik
Once the oats absorb all the water add spices like salt, coriander, coconut, and lemon juice, and mix it well
Serve this delicious, hot, and healthy vegetable oats upma for a light meal
Serve and Enjoy
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.