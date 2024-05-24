Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 24, 2024

Delicious Vegetable Oats Upma Recipe

Take 1 cup of oats and roast them on a pan for 5 minutes, and when turned crisp, keep them aside

Roast Oats

Image Source: Freepik

Take a large kadai, heat some oil, and add mustard, urad dal, jeera, curry leaves, and cashews

Heat oil

Image Source: Freepik

Saute the cashews on low flame till it turn golden brown

Saute it

Image Source: Freepik

Now chop some onion, and chili, add them to a pan with ginger, and saute it for some time, and then add carrot, beans, capsicum, and peas

Add veggies

Image Source: Freepik

Now after adding the veggies add some turmeric and salt, and stir fry it for almost 2 minutes

Image Source: Freepik

Add masalas

Add some water to it and cover it with a lid for 5 minutes

Add water

Image Source: Freepik

Cook until all the veggies get cooked well, and have become soft, add water to it

Cook it

Image Source: Freepik

Once the water starts boiling add roasted oats to the pan and mix it well

Add oats

Image Source: Freepik

Add spices

Image Source: Freepik

Once the oats absorb all the water add spices like salt, coriander, coconut, and lemon juice, and mix it well

Serve this delicious, hot, and healthy vegetable oats upma for a light meal

Serve and Enjoy

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here