 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SPETEMBER 29, 2023

Delicious ways to enjoy almonds

Snack on them raw or roast them with a sprinkle of sea salt for a savory snack

Image: Pexels

Blend almonds into a creamy almond butter for spreading on toast or dipping fruits

Image: Pexels

Make almond milk as a dairy-free alternative in smoothies or coffee

Image: Pexels

Use ground almonds as a gluten-free flour substitute in baking

Image: Pexels

Add chopped almonds to granola or trail mix for an extra boost of energy

Image: Pexels

Make almond brittle or almond butter cookies for a sweet treat

Image: Pexels

Mix almonds with dried fruits and dark chocolate for a homemade trail mix

Image: Pexels

Top your morning oatmeal with toasted almond slices for added flavor and nutrition

Image: Pexels

Blend almonds with basil, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese to create a delicious almond pesto sauce for pasta or as a dip

Image: Pexels

Roast or sauté vegetables coated with crushed almonds for a unique side dish

Image: Pexels

