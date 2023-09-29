Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SPETEMBER 29, 2023
Delicious ways to enjoy almonds
Snack on them raw or roast them with a sprinkle of sea salt for a savory snack
#1
Image: Pexels
Blend almonds into a creamy almond butter for spreading on toast or dipping fruits
#2
Image: Pexels
Make almond milk as a dairy-free alternative in smoothies or coffee
#3
Image: Pexels
Use ground almonds as a gluten-free flour substitute in baking
#4
Image: Pexels
Add chopped almonds to granola or trail mix for an extra boost of energy
#5
Image: Pexels
Make almond brittle or almond butter cookies for a sweet treat
#6
Image: Pexels
Mix almonds with dried fruits and dark chocolate for a homemade trail mix
#7
Image: Pexels
Top your morning oatmeal with toasted almond slices for added flavor and nutrition
#8
Image: Pexels
Blend almonds with basil, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese to create a delicious almond pesto sauce for pasta or as a dip
#9
Image: Pexels
Roast or sauté vegetables coated with crushed almonds for a unique side dish
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.