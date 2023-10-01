Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 01, 2023

Delicious ways to enjoy cashews

Roasting cashews with a bit of salt and your favorite spices enhances their flavor and makes for a crunchy snack

Roasted Cashews 

Image: Pexels 

Blend roasted cashews into a creamy nut butter. You can enjoy it on toast, in sandwiches, or as a dip for fruits and veggies

Cashew Butter

Image: Pexels 

Make your dairy-free milk by blending cashews with water. It's great for smoothies, cereal, or as a milk substitute in recipes

Cashew Milk

Image: Pexels 

Add whole or chopped cashews to your stir-fry dishes for a delightful crunch and extra flavor

Cashew Stir-Fry

Image: Pexels 

Cashews add creaminess and a mild, nutty flavor to many curry recipes, especially in Indian cuisine

Cashew Curry

Image: Pexels 

Toss cashews into salads for a satisfying crunch. They pair well with greens, fruits, and a variety of dressings

Cashew Salad

Image: Pexels 

Use cashews as a base for dairy-free cheesecakes, puddings, and ice creams. They create a creamy texture

Cashew Desserts

Image: Pexels 

Crush cashews and use them as a coating for tofu before baking or pan-frying for a vegan-friendly dish

Cashew-Crusted Tofu

Image: Pexels 

Combine cashews with oats, honey, and dried fruits to create homemade energy bars

Cashew Trail Mix Bars

Image: Pexels 

Make vegan cheese by blending cashews with nutritional yeast, herbs, and spices. It's perfect for spreading on crackers or as a dip

Cashew Cheese

Image: Pexels 

