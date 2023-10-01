Heading 3
Delicious ways to enjoy cashews
Roasting cashews with a bit of salt and your favorite spices enhances their flavor and makes for a crunchy snack
Roasted Cashews
Image: Pexels
Blend roasted cashews into a creamy nut butter. You can enjoy it on toast, in sandwiches, or as a dip for fruits and veggies
Cashew Butter
Image: Pexels
Make your dairy-free milk by blending cashews with water. It's great for smoothies, cereal, or as a milk substitute in recipes
Cashew Milk
Image: Pexels
Add whole or chopped cashews to your stir-fry dishes for a delightful crunch and extra flavor
Cashew Stir-Fry
Image: Pexels
Cashews add creaminess and a mild, nutty flavor to many curry recipes, especially in Indian cuisine
Cashew Curry
Image: Pexels
Toss cashews into salads for a satisfying crunch. They pair well with greens, fruits, and a variety of dressings
Cashew Salad
Image: Pexels
Use cashews as a base for dairy-free cheesecakes, puddings, and ice creams. They create a creamy texture
Cashew Desserts
Image: Pexels
Crush cashews and use them as a coating for tofu before baking or pan-frying for a vegan-friendly dish
Cashew-Crusted Tofu
Image: Pexels
Combine cashews with oats, honey, and dried fruits to create homemade energy bars
Cashew Trail Mix Bars
Image: Pexels
Make vegan cheese by blending cashews with nutritional yeast, herbs, and spices. It's perfect for spreading on crackers or as a dip
Cashew Cheese
Image: Pexels
