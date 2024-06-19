Heading 3

Delightful Chocolate Muffin Recipe

- 1-2 cups all purpose flour 
 - 1/2 cup cocoa powder 
- 1 cup sugar 
 - 1 tsp baking powder 
- 1/2 tsp baking soda 
 - 1/2 tsp salt 

 Dry Ingredients 

- 2 large eggs 
 - 1 cup buttermilk 
 - 1/2 cup vegetable oil
 - 1 tsp vanilla extract

 Liquid Ingredients 

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners

 Preheat the Oven 

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix well

Combine Dry Ingredients 

 Mix Liquid Ingredients 

In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract until smooth

Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined. Do not overmix

 Combine Liquid and Dry  Ingredients

Gently fold in 1 cup of chocolate chips or chunks. This will give extra chocolatey goodness to your muffins

Add Chocolate Chips 

Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full

 Fill Muffin Tins 

Bake for 18-20 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean

Bake the Muffins 

Serve warm and enjoy these moist, chocolatey delights

 Serve and Enjoy!

