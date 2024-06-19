Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 19, 2024
Delightful Chocolate Muffin Recipe
- 1-2 cups all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
Dry Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Liquid Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners
Preheat the Oven
Image Source: Freepik
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix well
Combine Dry Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Mix Liquid Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract until smooth
Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined. Do not overmix
Combine Liquid and Dry Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Gently fold in 1 cup of chocolate chips or chunks. This will give extra chocolatey goodness to your muffins
Add Chocolate Chips
Image Source: Freepik
Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full
Fill Muffin Tins
Image Source: Freepik
Bake for 18-20 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean
Bake the Muffins
Image Source: Freepik
Serve warm and enjoy these moist, chocolatey delights
Serve and Enjoy!
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.