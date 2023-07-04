Heading 3

JUly 04, 2023

Denim outfits ft. Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is a very popular face in the cinema industry. She started as an Indian daily soap actor, anchor and model

Her career

The actress made her Bollywood debut in Indra Kumar's 'Grand Masti' (2013)

Bollywood debut

Besides being a versatile actor, she is widely known for her fashion sense

Fashion sense

If you take a quick look at her Instagram feed, her love for denim outfits is prominent

Her love for denim

The actress is posing in a ripped blue denim dungaree with a colored hair band for her curly, and a pair of white shoes to complete her look

Denim Dungarees

Karishma is wearing a three-piece denim set that includes a striped denim jacket, a denim bralette, and a striped mini-denim skirt

Three-piece denim set

The actress is seen wearing a bold sleeveless dark blue denim dress, with a slit in the middle, with her hair open and a natural makeup look to complete the outfit

Dark blue denim dress

The actress is wearing a dark denim shirt and pants paired with ethnic jewelry that gives the outfit an ethnic touch

Denim shirt & pants

The actress is wearing a statement light blue denim blouse paired with denim pants, paired with black slides for the complete look

Denim blouse & pants 

While the denim-on-denim look is usually frowned upon, Karishma Tanna flawlessly pulled off this look with a denim jacket, denim jeans, a crop top, and a Converse to put the look together

Denim on denim 

