Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 04, 2023
Denim outfits ft. Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna is a very popular face in the cinema industry. She started as an Indian daily soap actor, anchor and model
Her career
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
The actress made her Bollywood debut in Indra Kumar's 'Grand Masti' (2013)
Bollywood debut
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Besides being a versatile actor, she is widely known for her fashion sense
Fashion sense
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
If you take a quick look at her Instagram feed, her love for denim outfits is prominent
Her love for denim
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
The actress is posing in a ripped blue denim dungaree with a colored hair band for her curly, and a pair of white shoes to complete her look
Denim Dungarees
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
Karishma is wearing a three-piece denim set that includes a striped denim jacket, a denim bralette, and a striped mini-denim skirt
Three-piece denim set
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
The actress is seen wearing a bold sleeveless dark blue denim dress, with a slit in the middle, with her hair open and a natural makeup look to complete the outfit
Dark blue denim dress
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
The actress is wearing a dark denim shirt and pants paired with ethnic jewelry that gives the outfit an ethnic touch
Denim shirt & pants
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
The actress is wearing a statement light blue denim blouse paired with denim pants, paired with black slides for the complete look
Denim blouse & pants
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
While the denim-on-denim look is usually frowned upon, Karishma Tanna flawlessly pulled off this look with a denim jacket, denim jeans, a crop top, and a Converse to put the look together
Denim on denim
Image: Karishma Tanna's instagram
