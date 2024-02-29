Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
Desserts made from sesame seeds
A Chinese dessert made from rice flour and filled with sweet bean paste or lotus seed paste, then coated with sesame seeds and deep-fried
Sesame Seed Balls
Image Source: pexels
Middle Eastern dessert made from sesame paste mixed with sugar or honey, often flavored with spices like cardamom or vanilla
Halva
Image Source: pexels
Crunchy candy made from caramelized sugar and sesame seeds, often flavored with a hint of vanilla or spices
Sesame Seed Brittle
Image Source: pexels
Cookies made with a combination of sesame seeds, flour, butter, and sugar, resulting in a nutty and slightly sweet flavor
Sesame Seed Cookies
Image Source: pexels
Ice cream flavored with toasted sesame seeds, creating unique and nutty taste
Image Source: pexels
Sesame Seed Ice Cream
This treat’s ingredients include honey, molasses, or dried fruits for added flavor and texture
Sesame Seed Bars
Image Source: pexels
Dense and chewy cake, from Japan and Korea, made with ground sesame seeds, flour, sugar, and sometimes coconut milk or oil for moisture.
Sesame Seed Cake
Image Source: pexels
Also known as sesame seed ladoo, is a traditional Indian sweet made from sesame seeds and jaggery
Til Ladoo
Image Source: pexels
Image Source: pexels
Tilkut is a traditional Indian sweet, particularly popular in Bihar, made primarily from sesame seeds and jaggery
Tilkut
These desserts highlight the rich, nutty flavor of sesame seeds and are enjoyed in various cuisines around the world
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.