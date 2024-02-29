Heading 3

Desserts made from sesame seeds

 A Chinese dessert made from rice flour and filled with sweet bean paste or lotus seed paste, then coated with sesame seeds and deep-fried

Sesame Seed Balls 

Middle Eastern dessert made from sesame paste mixed with sugar or honey, often flavored with spices like cardamom or vanilla

Halva

Crunchy candy made from caramelized sugar and sesame seeds, often flavored with a hint of vanilla or spices

 Sesame Seed Brittle

Cookies made with a combination of sesame seeds, flour, butter, and sugar, resulting in a nutty and slightly sweet flavor

Sesame Seed Cookies

Ice cream flavored with toasted sesame seeds, creating unique and nutty taste

 Sesame Seed Ice Cream

This treat’s ingredients include honey, molasses, or dried fruits for added flavor and texture

 Sesame Seed Bars

Dense and chewy cake, from Japan and Korea, made with ground sesame seeds, flour, sugar, and sometimes coconut milk or oil for moisture. 

Sesame Seed Cake

Also known as sesame seed ladoo, is a traditional Indian sweet made from sesame seeds and jaggery 

Til Ladoo

 Tilkut is a traditional Indian sweet, particularly popular in Bihar, made primarily from sesame seeds and jaggery

Tilkut

These desserts highlight the rich, nutty flavor of sesame seeds and are enjoyed in various cuisines around the world

