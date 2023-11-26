Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
NOVEMBER 26, 2023
Destinations for Budget travelers
Known for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and delicious street food, Vietnam is often considered one of the most budget-friendly destinations in Southeast Asia
Vietnam
Image Source: Pexels
Thailand offers a mix of vibrant cities, beautiful beaches, and cultural attractions. Accommodation, food, and transportation are generally affordable
Thailand
Image Source: Pexels
With its diverse culture, historical sites, and delicious cuisine, India remains a top choice for budget travelers. Hostels, street food, and local transportation are economical
India
Image Source: Pexels
Mexico is known for its vibrant cities, beautiful beaches, and rich culture. Costs can vary, but overall, it's often more affordable than many Western destinations
Mexico
Image Source: Pexels
Colombia has become an increasingly popular destination. It offers a variety of landscapes, from beaches to mountains, and is often more affordable than some other South American countries
Colombia
Image Source: Pexels
Eastern Europe, in general, tends to be more budget-friendly, and Bulgaria is no exception. It has a rich history, charming towns, and beautiful landscapes
Bulgaria
Image Source: Pexels
Home to the famous Angkor Wat temple complex, Cambodia is a budget-friendly destination with a rich cultural heritage
Cambodia
Image Source: Pexels
Portugal is known for its beautiful landscapes, historic cities, and delicious cuisine. It can be more affordable than some other Western European destinations
Portugal
Image Source: Pexels
Central America is often a budget-friendly destination, and Nicaragua is no exception. It offers beaches, volcanoes, and colonial cities
Nicaragua
Image Source: Pexels
With its medieval castles, charming villages, and beautiful landscapes, Romania is another budget-friendly option in Eastern Europe
Romania
Image Source: Pexels
