Priyanshi Shah

travel 

NOVEMBER 26, 2023

Destinations for Budget travelers

Known for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and delicious street food, Vietnam is often considered one of the most budget-friendly destinations in Southeast Asia

Vietnam

Image Source: Pexels 

Thailand offers a mix of vibrant cities, beautiful beaches, and cultural attractions. Accommodation, food, and transportation are generally affordable

Thailand

Image Source: Pexels 

With its diverse culture, historical sites, and delicious cuisine, India remains a top choice for budget travelers. Hostels, street food, and local transportation are economical

India

Image Source: Pexels 

Mexico is known for its vibrant cities, beautiful beaches, and rich culture. Costs can vary, but overall, it's often more affordable than many Western destinations

Mexico

Image Source: Pexels 

Colombia has become an increasingly popular destination. It offers a variety of landscapes, from beaches to mountains, and is often more affordable than some other South American countries

Colombia

Image Source: Pexels 

Eastern Europe, in general, tends to be more budget-friendly, and Bulgaria is no exception. It has a rich history, charming towns, and beautiful landscapes

Bulgaria

Image Source: Pexels 

Home to the famous Angkor Wat temple complex, Cambodia is a budget-friendly destination with a rich cultural heritage

Cambodia

Image Source: Pexels

Portugal is known for its beautiful landscapes, historic cities, and delicious cuisine. It can be more affordable than some other Western European destinations

Portugal

Image Source: Pexels 

Central America is often a budget-friendly destination, and Nicaragua is no exception. It offers beaches, volcanoes, and colonial cities

Nicaragua

Image Source: Pexels 

With its medieval castles, charming villages, and beautiful landscapes, Romania is another budget-friendly option in Eastern Europe

Romania

Image Source: Pexels 

