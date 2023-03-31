MAR 31, 2023

“I carry my own metal bottle wherever I go, use bamboo toothbrushes instead of the usual plastic ones, sanitary napkins that are made with natural fibres and are 100 per cent biodegradable,” she shared in an interview with Vogue India
Sustainability
Image- Dia Mirza's Instagram
She likes to shop from “organic, natural brands like Kama Ayurveda and Ilia." She also puts fruits on her skin for a chemical-free skincare routine
Organic
Having a morning routine is important, aside from scrolling on social media try to focus on your thoughts, try meditation or yoga
Image- Dia Mirza's Instagram
Morning routine
Mirza's vegetarian diet is filled with antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory foods like coconut water, chia seeds, almonds, blueberries and pomegranate that boost skin health
Image- Dia Mirza's Instagram
Balanced Diet
Image- Dia Mirza's Instagram
Different workout routines
Following the same workout routine every day can become monotonous and boring, so add variations to your workout routine like swimming or cycling
Dia believes that incorporating stretching exercises is essential for enhancing the body's flexibility and mobility. Additionally, she includes a consistent yoga routine in her regimen
Image- Dia Mirza's Instagram
Stretching is important
“I insist on using professional makeup and carry my own kit everywhere. Unlike other actresses, I can’t use thick Kryolan panstick; instead, I use a liquid base and translucent powder,” she shared
Image- Dia Mirza's Instagram
Her Make-up kit
She loves her eyes and tries different makeup trends like smokey eyes and loves her mascara
Image- Dia Mirza's Instagram
Accentuate your features
“I wish I was born in the ’40s or the ’60s. I’d be so happy. In terms of hair and makeup, I generally go for a ‘less is more’ look— hair pinned up in waves, and my skin all glowing and dewy,” she shared