Kartik Aaryan
Diet & Fitness Routine of March 23, 2021
Kartik Aaryan swears by the basic routine of sipping lukewarm lemon water with honey in it
As a matter of fact, Kartik believes that it is extremely essential to keep your body hydrated throughout the day
The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor, who is a vegetarian, makes sure that he has a protein-rich diet
While it actively adds protein to his diet, the actor keeps his carbohydrate intake to a minimum and has cut out milk and sugar
To boost his metabolism, Kartik relies on green tea instead of regular tea or coffee
Even though Kartik follows an austere and strict diet plan, he does not mind indulging in a food treat once a week
When it comes to sweating it out in the gym, the fitness freak gives his one hundred percent to stay and look fit
Reportedly, he does 200 push-ups every day!
And then skipping is another form of cardio that he likes to include in his daily routine
Additionally, he does leg crunches, cycling and other forms of strength training
No wonder Kartik Aaryan is able to maintain those toned abs and a fit frame all year round!
