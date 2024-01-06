Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
January 06, 2024
Differences between love & being in love
Falling in love is often a fleeting experience while loving someone leads to collaborative efforts for the relationship's longevity
Fleeting vs Long-lasting
Falling in love can make you dominant towards your partner. On the contrary, true love can create a balance
Possession vs Partnership
When you love someone, your desires extend beyond physical intimacy, and when you're in love, self-centeredness often prevails
Desire vs Priority
When in love, you may find you may not make time easily, but love calls for a constant effort to spend quality time together
Engaged vs Available
When loving someone, you give without expectation of receiving in return. In the other case, you think of the happiness they bring to you
How you're loved vs How you love
In love, you might get irritated with your partner's habits, but loving someone is about caring for them wholeheartedly
Differences vs Acceptance
There might be a sense of insecurity when you love someone, but in love, this insecurity changes into a sense of security
Insecurity vs Security
Being in love is a conscious choice. In another case, when you love someone, you overlook these flaws with time
Compulsion vs Choice
Instability vs Stability
When you love, it's an unchanging bond between you two, but being in love is exhilarating
You might make comparisons with other couples when you love someone, but true love feels boundless and free of conditions
Comparing vs Accepting
