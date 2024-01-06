Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

January 06, 2024

Differences between love & being in love

Falling in love is often a fleeting experience while loving someone leads to collaborative efforts for the relationship's longevity

Fleeting vs Long-lasting

Image: Pexels

Falling in love can make you dominant towards your partner. On the contrary, true love can create a balance

 Possession vs Partnership

Image: Pexels

When you love someone, your desires extend beyond physical intimacy, and when you're in love, self-centeredness often prevails

Desire vs Priority

Image: Pexels

When in love, you may find you may not make time easily, but love calls for a constant effort to spend quality time together

 Engaged vs Available

Image: Pexels

When loving someone, you give without expectation of receiving in return. In the other case, you think of the happiness they bring to you

Image: Pexels

How you're loved vs How you love

In love, you might get irritated with your partner's habits, but loving someone is about caring for them wholeheartedly

Differences vs Acceptance

Image: Pexels

There might be a sense of insecurity when you love someone, but in love, this insecurity changes into a sense of security

Insecurity vs Security

Image: Pexels

Being in love is a conscious choice. In another case, when you love someone, you overlook these flaws with time

Compulsion vs Choice

Image: Pexels

Instability vs Stability

Image: Pexels

When you love, it's an unchanging bond between you two, but being in love is exhilarating

You might make comparisons with other couples when you love someone, but true love feels boundless and free of conditions

Comparing vs Accepting

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here