Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
Different bird eggs to try
The ubiquitous chicken egg is a kitchen staple, known for its versatility in countless recipes, from omelets to baked goods
Chicken Egg
Images source: Pexels
Slightly larger and richer in flavor than chicken eggs, duck eggs are commonly used in Asian cuisines, particularly in dishes like salted duck egg yolk
Duck Egg
Images source: Pexels
Quail eggs are tiny, delicate, and offer a subtle, earthy taste. They are often enjoyed in various international cuisines as an elegant appetizer or garnish
Quail Egg
Images source: Pexels
Turkey eggs are larger than chicken eggs and have a unique flavor profile. They are seldom found but can be cooked much like chicken eggs
Turkey Egg
Images source: Pexels
Pheasant eggs are a delicacy with a rich, gamey flavor. They are a rare find and often used to add a gourmet touch to dishes
Pheasant Egg
Images source: Pixabay
Emu eggs are one of the largest bird eggs, with vibrant green yolks and a mild, buttery taste. They are popular in some regions of the world
Emu Egg
Images source: Pixabay
Ostrich eggs are enormous and can serve as the equivalent of 24 chicken eggs. They have a creamy, slightly sweet taste and are perfect for large gatherings or special occasions
Ostrich Egg
Images source: Pixabay
Guinea fowl eggs are similar in size to chicken eggs but offer a distinct taste. They are used in various dishes, such as sauces and pastries
Guinea Fowl Egg
Images source: Pixabay
Goose eggs are larger and richer than chicken eggs, often used in baking or as a unique twist on classic egg dishes
Goose Egg
Images source: Pixabay
Pigeon eggs are smaller and have a mild, gamey flavor. They are enjoyed in some regions as a delicacy, often incorporated into soups and stews
Pigeon Egg
Images source: Pixabay
