Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 17, 2023
Different names of lord Ganesha
The Lord of all Ganas (divine beings)
Image: Pexels
Ganapati
The Supreme Leader
Vinayaka
Image: Pexels
Vignharta
Image: Pexels
The Remover of Obstacles
The Elephant-Faced Lord
Gajanana
Image: Pexels
Lambodara
Image: Pexels
The One with a Large Belly
The Lord with a Single Tusk
Ekadant
Image: Pexels
The Curved Trunk Lord
Vakratunda
Image: Pexels
The Bestower of Success and Accomplishments
Image: Pexels
Siddhidata
The Moon-Crested Lord
Bhalchandra
Image: Pexels
The Protector of the Weak
Heramba
Image: Pexels
