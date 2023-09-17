Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 17, 2023

Different names of lord Ganesha

The Lord of all Ganas (divine beings)

Image: Pexels 

Ganapati 

The Supreme Leader

Vinayaka 

Image: Pexels 

 Vignharta

Image: Pexels 

The Remover of Obstacles

The Elephant-Faced Lord

Gajanana 

Image: Pexels 

Lambodara 

Image: Pexels 

The One with a Large Belly

The Lord with a Single Tusk

Ekadant 

Image: Pexels 

The Curved Trunk Lord

Vakratunda 

Image: Pexels 

The Bestower of Success and Accomplishments


Image: Pexels 

Siddhidata 

The Moon-Crested Lord

Bhalchandra 

Image: Pexels 

The Protector of the Weak

 Heramba 

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here