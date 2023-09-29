Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SPETEMBER 29, 2023
Different types of biryani
A vegetarian version made with a variety of vegetables and aromatic spices
Vegetable biryani
Image: Pexels
Known for its use of basmati rice, marinated meat, and a blend of spices. It can be either dum (slow-cooked) or kacchi (raw marinated meat layered with rice)
Hyderabadi biryani
Image: Pexels
A mild and aromatic biryani from Lucknow, typically made with tender pieces of meat, saffron-infused rice, and garnished with fried onions and mint leaves
Lucknowi biryani
Image: Pexels
Influenced by Persian cuisine, this biryani is made with potatoes, boiled eggs, and marinated meat, usually mutton or chicken. It's known for its use of fragrant spices
Kolkata biryani
Image: Pexels
Hailing from the Malabar region of Kerala, it features small-grain Khaima or Jeerakasala rice, along with spices like fennel and dried red chillies
Thalassery biryani
Image: Pexels
A famous biryani from Tamil Nadu, it uses seeraga samba rice and is often accompanied with a spicy brinjal curry
Ambur biryani
Image: Pexels
A unique biryani that incorporates ingredients like yogurt, mint, and tamarind, along with aromatic spices
Sindhi biryani
Image: Pexels
This type of biryani is prepared with raw marinated meat layered with partially cooked rice before being slow-cooked, allowing the meat to cook in its juices
Kacchi biryani
Image: Pexels
Dum cooking involves sealing the pot with dough to trap steam, resulting in a flavorful and tender biryani
Dum biryani
Image: Pexels
Made with chicken pieces marinated in spices and yogurt, layered with fragrant rice
Chicken biryani
Image: Pexels
