 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SPETEMBER 29, 2023

Different types of biryani

A vegetarian version made with a variety of vegetables and aromatic spices

Vegetable biryani

Known for its use of basmati rice, marinated meat, and a blend of spices. It can be either dum (slow-cooked) or kacchi (raw marinated meat layered with rice)

Hyderabadi biryani

A mild and aromatic biryani from Lucknow, typically made with tender pieces of meat, saffron-infused rice, and garnished with fried onions and mint leaves

Lucknowi biryani

Influenced by Persian cuisine, this biryani is made with potatoes, boiled eggs, and marinated meat, usually mutton or chicken. It's known for its use of fragrant spices

Kolkata biryani

Hailing from the Malabar region of Kerala, it features small-grain Khaima or Jeerakasala rice, along with spices like fennel and dried red chillies

Thalassery biryani

A famous biryani from Tamil Nadu, it uses seeraga samba rice and is often accompanied with a spicy brinjal curry

Ambur biryani

A unique biryani that incorporates ingredients like yogurt, mint, and tamarind, along with aromatic spices

Sindhi biryani

This type of biryani is prepared with raw marinated meat layered with partially cooked rice before being slow-cooked, allowing the meat to cook in its juices

Kacchi biryani

Dum cooking involves sealing the pot with dough to trap steam, resulting in a flavorful and tender biryani

Dum biryani

Made with chicken pieces marinated in spices and yogurt, layered with fragrant rice

Chicken biryani

