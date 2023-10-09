Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 09, 2023
Different types of cold coffee
Regular brewed coffee that's cooled and served over ice, often with milk and sweeteners
Iced Coffee
Image: Pexels
Made by steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in cold water for an extended period, resulting in a smooth, less acidic coffee concentrate
Cold Brew
Image: Pexels
A blended coffee drink made with ice, milk, and sweeteners, often topped with whipped cream
Frappe
Image: Pexels
Strong coffee brewed with condensed milk, poured over ice
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Image: Pexels
A blend of coffee, milk, chocolate syrup, and ice, usually topped with whipped cream
Mocha Frappuccino
Image: Pexels
Espresso or coffee with milk and caramel syrup, served over ice
Caramel Macchiato
Image: Pexels
Espresso shots diluted with cold water and ice
Iced Americano
Image: Pexels
Espresso combined with tonic water and ice for a refreshing, slightly bitter drink
Espresso Tonic
Image: Pexels
Espresso with cold milk and ice
Iced Latte
Image: Pexels
Experiment with a scoop of ice cream for a unique twist on cold coffee
Cold Coffee with ice cream
Image: Pexels
