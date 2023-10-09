Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 09, 2023

Different types of cold coffee

Regular brewed coffee that's cooled and served over ice, often with milk and sweeteners

Iced Coffee

Image: Pexels 

Made by steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in cold water for an extended period, resulting in a smooth, less acidic coffee concentrate

Cold Brew 

Image: Pexels 

A blended coffee drink made with ice, milk, and sweeteners, often topped with whipped cream

Frappe

Image: Pexels 

Strong coffee brewed with condensed milk, poured over ice

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Image: Pexels 

A blend of coffee, milk, chocolate syrup, and ice, usually topped with whipped cream

Mocha Frappuccino

Image: Pexels 

Espresso or coffee with milk and caramel syrup, served over ice

Caramel Macchiato 

Image: Pexels 

Espresso shots diluted with cold water and ice

Iced Americano

Image: Pexels 

Espresso combined with tonic water and ice for a refreshing, slightly bitter drink

Espresso Tonic

Image: Pexels 

Espresso with cold milk and ice

Iced Latte

Image: Pexels 

Experiment with a scoop of ice cream for a unique twist on cold coffee

Cold Coffee with ice cream 

Image: Pexels 

