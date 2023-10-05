Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 05, 2023

Different types of Italian dishes

Italy is famous for its pasta dishes, including spaghetti, lasagna, ravioli, and penne

Pasta

Image Source: Pexels

Classic Italian pizza comes in various styles, like Margherita, Neapolitan, and Sicilian

Pizza

Image Source: Pexels

Creamy rice dishes made with ingredients like saffron, mushrooms, or seafood

Risotto

Image Source: Pexels

Appetizers like bruschetta, olives, and cured meats are served before the main course

Antipasto

Image Source: Pexels

Coastal regions feature seafood dishes such as seafood risotto, linguine with clams, and grilled fish

Seafood

Image Source: Pexels

A dish made from cornmeal, often served with various toppings or as a side

Polenta

Image Source: Pexels

Crispy pastry tubes filled with sweet ricotta cheese

Cannoli

Image Source: Pexels

Italian-style ice cream, known for its creamy texture and intense flavors

Gelato

Image Source: Pexels

A simple salad made with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, and olive oil

Caprese salad

Image Source: Pexels

A folded pizza filled with ingredients like cheese, ham, and vegetables

Calzone

Image Source: Pexels

