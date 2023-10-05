Heading 3
Different types of Italian dishes
Italy is famous for its pasta dishes, including spaghetti, lasagna, ravioli, and penne
Pasta
Classic Italian pizza comes in various styles, like Margherita, Neapolitan, and Sicilian
Pizza
Creamy rice dishes made with ingredients like saffron, mushrooms, or seafood
Risotto
Appetizers like bruschetta, olives, and cured meats are served before the main course
Antipasto
Coastal regions feature seafood dishes such as seafood risotto, linguine with clams, and grilled fish
Seafood
A dish made from cornmeal, often served with various toppings or as a side
Polenta
Crispy pastry tubes filled with sweet ricotta cheese
Cannoli
Italian-style ice cream, known for its creamy texture and intense flavors
Gelato
A simple salad made with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, and olive oil
Caprese salad
A folded pizza filled with ingredients like cheese, ham, and vegetables
Calzone
